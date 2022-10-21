FC Dallas vs Austin FC: Game Thread

FC Dallas looks to advance to the Western Conference finals as they take on in-state rivals Austin FC on Sunday evening.

Both sides won their previous playoff game in a dramatic fashion. Real Salt Lake gave Austin all they could handle for 120 minutes after going up 2-0 in the opening 15 minutes. Austin charged from behind and scored a late penalty kick to send it into extra time. From there, Austin took control of the game and won it in penalties.

FC Dallas had to mount their own comeback on Monday night in their penalty kick win over Minnesota United. The Loons took the lead in the opening minutes of the second half, only to give it up to FCD on a Facundo Quignon header. Maarten Paes made one save in the penalty kick round, while FC Dallas scored all five of their kicks to outlast Minnesota and advance.

Key player for FC Dallas - Jesus Ferreira - His time at Q2 Stadium over the last two years has been pretty special, so if FC Dallas wants to advance further, they need him to do something special again.

Two draws in 2022 - FC Dallas has never lost to Austin FC, winning all three meetings in the 2021 season, scoring nine times in the process, before drawing both contests this season. In both contests this year, FC Dallas saw leads slip up late to end in a 2-2 draw in Austin and then a 1-1 draw in Frisco.

Strong at penalties - All three of Dallas’ postseason advancements since 2015 have come on penalty shoot-outs (2015 Conf. Semis vs. Seattle, 2020 First Round vs. Portland, 2022 First Round vs. Minnesota). Dallas has converted all 17 penalty attempts in those three shoot-outs, a streak nearly twice as long as any other of its kind in MLS playoff history.

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended after next yellow: none

Availability Report

Out: Bernard Kamungo (right ankle)

Questionable: none

On Loan: Dante Sealy, Justin Che, Nicky Hernandez

International duty: none

Austin notes:

Key Player for Austin: Sebastian Driussi - It is easy to figure out who to stop when it comes to containing Austin. Driussi was an MVP candidate this season for Austin and his two goals in the opening-round win over RSL prooves that the offense will always flow through him.

Always dangerous from behind - Austin FC became the 11th team in MLS history to overcome a two-goal deficit in a playoff match to avoid defeat, coming back from 2-0 to draw Real Salt Lake, 2-2, before winning on penalties, but just the fourth to do so in a one-leg tie, joining the Sounders in 2020 (vs. Min.), the Union in 2019 (vs. NYRB), and D.C. in the 1996 MLS Cup Final (vs. LAG).

Disciplinary Report

SUSPENSION: none

Availability Report

Out: Freddy Kleemann (left knee)

International duty: none

How to watch

Kickoff: 7:00 PM

Venue: Q2 Stadium

TV: FS1

Available Streaming: FUBO TV

Gameday Social: #FCDvATX

Weather: 79 degrees

