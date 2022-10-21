We’ve made it to the end of another week here as FC Dallas gets ready to head south for their next playoff game on Sunday against rivals Austin FC. We’ll have our usual game preview up on this site either later today or early tomorrow. You can also join us on Sunday evening as we take in the game.

What we’re watching for as FC Dallas takes on Austin FC - Big D Soccer

If FC Dallas can maintain composure throughout the match, they should be able to take down their in-state rivals.

Off-field factors heat up first playoff meeting between Austin FC, FC Dallas | The Striker

FCD heads into Sunday's game knowing it has a place to stay & fans in the stadium supporting it - but it hasn't always been easy.

'Dre Day: Blake's heroics lead Philadelphia Union into Eastern Final | MLSSoccer.com

Blake had to do a little more work than I would have expected him to last night in their win over Cincinnati but he once again proved he is an MVP candidate.

Andre Blake backs up third Goalkeeper of the Year honor with dazzling clean sheet against FC Cincinnati - Brotherly Game

Blake made five saves on the night to hold Cincinnati’s dangerous trio in check.

El Trafico for the ages: LAFC reach "unbelievable" level against LA Galaxy | MLSSoccer.com

As dramatic as extra time or penalties would have been between these two teams, having a late goal in extra time is probably better entertainment.

Postseason Perfection: LAFC 3, LA Galaxy 2 - Angels on Parade

LAFC remain perfect against their rivals in the postseason, as the playoffs will go through them for another round.

And it’s over: LAFC 3, LA Galaxy 2 - LAG Confidential

As good as the Galaxy were down the stretch, LAFC proved they were still the top dog in the conference and in their city.

Riqui Puig is thriving in MLS after painful Barcelona breakup - The Athletic

I believe that more guys like Puig are going to take a serious look at MLS now that they are seeing how well he’s doing here.