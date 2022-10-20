The MLS Cup Playoffs resume tonight as both conference’s top seeds get back in action. FC Dallas resumed training yesterday as they look to find a way to get past their rivals Austin on Sunday night, we’ll dive into that here soon on this space.

// FC Dallas //

The Monster Taco: An FC Dallas fan-pleasing concoction gets its moment in the spotlight | The Striker

Monday's match between FC Dallas and Minnesota United FC on FS1 featured an unlikely new celebrity: A giant taco and a fan trying to eat it by himself.

FC Dallas players return to training, looking to recover quickly ahead of tight turnaround | The Striker

After a late night Monday, FC Dallas had a recovery day Wednesday with nearly everyone working to be 100% ahead of the MLS Cup Playoff conference semifinals.

// MLS //

Underdogs no more: Philadelphia Union’s “best team” is an MLS Cup favorite | MLSSoccer.com

You still have to think the Union are the favorites in these playoffs, they led the league in scoring and also had the fewest goals conceded.

D.C. United fires general manager Lucy Rushton: Sources - The Athletic

DCU has been a bit of a mess and now they’re looking to their front office for fixes.

Can LAFC avoid the Supporters' Shield curse? El Trafico is their first test | MLSSoccer.com

Unlike previous years, the layoff for the first-round bye wasn’t a couple of weeks. That may actually help a team like LAFC out more.

El Trafico Best XI: Top LAFC and LA Galaxy players in 2022 | MLSSoccer.com

You knew when the bracket was finalized in the Western Conference that we’d get two rivalry games in the conference semifinals. I’m just glad we’re on the weekend end of it and not playing a quick turnaround tonight.

Geography, payroll, and history in the latest LA derby | US Soccer Players

Luis Bueno points to three things worth considering in his preview of LAFC hosting the LA Galaxy in the Western Conference semifinals.

LA Galaxy go up against LAFC with something most in MLS lack - LAG Confidential

Unlike the majority of the MLS, LA Galaxy goes into Thursday unintimidated, knowing they can beat their rivals.

Drip rankings: What each MLS coach’s style says about their team’s playoff chances - Backheeled

The area of tracksuits or full-on designer suits is kind of out the door with this group. But no arguments from me on who is topping this list. Anytime you have a killer sneaker collection to play with, you have a leg up on folks in this department.

Round One underdelivered on MLS Cup playoffs' usual chaos | ESPNFC

Round One lacked the chaos we've grown accustomed to, but there were still two shootouts and an upset in the MLS Cup playoffs' opening salvos.

Sounders roster assessment: Finding help from within - Sounder At Heart

Seattle does have some talent in their youth area but the question will be, are they ready for the big jump to the senior team?