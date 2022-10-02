FC Dallas vs Colorado Rapids: Highlights, stats, and quote sheet

FC Dallas didn’t lock up a home playoff game this past weekend as they lost 1-0 to the Colorado Rapids.

Lineups FC Dallas — Maarten Paes; Nanu (Ema Twumasi – 79’), Matt Hedges, José Martínez, Marco Farfan; Facundo Quignon (Edwin Cerrillo – 64’), Sebastian Lletget, Paxton Poymkal; Jáder Obrian (Beni Redžić – 84’), Jesús Ferreira, Kalil ElMedkhar ( Brandon Servania – 64’). Substitutes not used — Jimmy Maurer, Eddie Munjoma, Joshué Quiñónez, Nkosi Tafari, Thomas Roberts. Colorado Rapids — William Yarbrough; Lucas Esteves, Gustavo Vallecilla, Keegan Rosenberry, Steven Beitashour (Danny Wilson – 59’); Max, Felipe Gutíerrez (Bryan Acosta – 72’), Sam Nicholson, Diego Rubio (Jonathan Lewis – 72’), Michael Barrios (Darren Yapi – 72’); Gyasi Zardes (Drew Moor – 80). Substitutes not used — Clint Irwin, Anthony Markanich, Collen Warner, Ralph Priso-Mbongue. Scoring Summary COL: Diego Rubio (Michael Barrios, Sam Nicholson) — 66’ Misconduct Summary DAL: Paxton Pomykal (caution) — 39

COL: Gustavo Vallecilla (ejection) — 77

COL: Darren Yapi (caution) — 90’ Officials Referee: Chris Penso

Assistant Referees: Jeremy Hanson, Jeff Hosking

Fourth official: Brad Jensen

VAR: Rosendo Mendoza

Assistant VAR: Mike Kampmeinert Weather: Partly Cloudy, 73˚F

Attendance: 17,193

Head Coach Nico Estévez

General thoughts on the match…

“We knew it was going to be a difficult game playing against a Colorado (Rapids) team that has a good record at home. Their unbeaten streak at home is now at eight. Playing at a high altitude, playing on a new pitch made it difficult for the players on both teams to play the game the best way. Playing on the road in Colorado has not been the best, and the record shows it. The line between winning and losing is very thin. We had chances to not lose the game and also to win the game. We did not convert our chances and that showed in the scoreline. We need to be more ruthless and have more quality to finish games off. This kind of game is a preview of what to expect in the playoffs. We are going to create limited chances in close games like these but you need to know when to finish those chances. Once you are in the playoffs games are going to be more closed and even because they are going to be tight games.”

On the team’s mentality heading into MLS Decision Day…

“It’s the same as we had today, to come in and win and get three points. We have to wait for the results of the other games today and tomorrow to see what position we finish. But for us, we want to make it ourselves and not wait on other results. We came here with the mentality to win and we didn’t do it and now our game at home, in front of our fans and families, we’ll have the right mentality against Kansas City.”

Midfielder Sebastian Lletget

Reaction after today’s loss…

“Upset with ourselves. I’m upset with myself. I had a good chance to tie it up. It just didn’t go in. I thought we had better chances than them but, on the day, I think we weren’t as sharp as they were. We knew this place is always historically tough to go to but, you know…yeah…we’re pretty upset with ourselves.”

What this means for playoff positioning now…

“You know, you feel devastated but, again, we have to remember that, thankfully, we have another chance, you know, to at least give ourselves the best chance next weekend. I know it’s technically out of our hands but we gotta just reward ourselves for all the hard we’ve done. I mean, I thought we’d done really well to get to this point, so I guess that’s why it’s even more disappointing today.”