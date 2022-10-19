I don’t know about you all but I still feel like I am running on fumes from Monday night. It was a ton of fun and possibly one of the best atmospheres at Toyota Stadium. I may get into that later on but first, let’s discuss some links.

// FC Dallas //

FC Dallas Forward Jesús Ferreira Named 2022 MLS Young Player of the Year - Big D Soccer

We’re not surprised by this at all as Ferreira earns the top young player in 2022, making it the second year in a row an FC Dallas player won this award.

FC Dallas vs Minnesota United: Highlights, stats and quote sheet - Big D Soccer

All the facts from FC Dallas’ win over Minnesota to advance in the playoffs.

'I thought he was crazy': FC Dallas teammates, coach reflect on Alan Velasco's game-winning playoff panenka | The Striker

The 20-year-old's cheeky chip pushed FCD into the conference semifinals against Austin FC but provided a few nervous seconds for teammates and fans.

A Moment of Alan Velasco Magic Sends FC Dallas to Western Conference Semifinal | FC Dallas

There was a brief moment that the ball seemed to stick in midair on Monday night when Velasco struck or chipped..or floated…whatever, his shot on goal. One for the ages I suppose.

// MLS //

FC Barcelona to LA Galaxy: Why Riqui Puig is MLS’s best summer transfer | MLSSoccer.com

How Puig wasn’t on the list of finalists for MLS Newcomer of the Year, I’ll never know. The kid has been easily one of the best arrivals to the league in some time.

MLS salaries updated: Explaining the numbers for Lorenzo Insigne, Gareth Bale and more - The Athletic

The latest MLS salary release for 2022 sees Toronto FC rocket to the top spot in the league for first-team payroll. But there is more to it than just some big contracts as this piece explains.

MLS Cup Playoff gripes, conference semifinal predictions and a plea for effigies - The Athletic

I do appreciate the back and forth on this one between the two writers of this piece.

Sophomore risers! The 5 most improved players in MLS from year one to year two - Backheeled

I think if MLS had an award for most improved players, someone like Brenner would be the top of the list in 2022.

With playoffs here, LAFC need experience to step up, one way or another - Angels on Parade

We know LAFC has the talent to do big things in the playoffs, but the experience factor could be an issue for them.

Technical staff Heitz and Pelzer renewed for 2023 - Hot Time In Old Town

Despite not reaching the playoffs during their time, the Fire front office will keep their two main roster-building guys for another season.

Why Toronto FC should re-sign Jonathan Osorio - Waking The Red

You have to wonder if a strong World Cup showing for him would give Osorio a reason to leave or a reason to say longer in Toronto.

Long-time Revolution producer/director discusses MLS’ deal with Apple TV - The Bent Musket

I think this has been a pretty common quote about MLS and Apple TV, it will either be awful or absolutely cutting edge in year one.