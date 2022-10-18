FC Dallas Forward Jesús Ferreira Named 2022 MLS Young Player of the Year

For the second year in a row, FC Dallas is home to the league’s top Young Player.

Today, Major League Soccer announced FC Dallas forward Jesús Ferreira as the 2022 MLS Young Player of the Year after scoring 18 goals, tying a club record for a single season. Ferreira is the second consecutive Dallas player to win the award after Ricardo Pepi earned the honor in 2021.

Ferreira scored all of his goals from either a free-kick spot or in the run of play. None came from the penalty spot, tied for the most non-penalty kick goals in MLS this season.

His five multi-goal games in 2022 were tied for the second most in the league, which included his first career hat trick against the Portland Timbers on March 19. Ferreira scored all three goals in the span of 10 minutes, becoming the first player in club history and the 10th in MLS history to accomplish the feat. In September, Ferreira also garnered the No. 1 ranking in the 2022 MLS 22 Under 22.

Ferreira finished the season with 36 career goals, which ties him with Blas Perez for third-most in club history.

The Young Player of the Year award was voted on by MLS club technical staff, media, and current MLS players. Below is a breakdown of the voting results, with Ferreira edging out Atlanta United FC’s Thiago Almada and FC Cincinnati’s Brenner.