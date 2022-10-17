The wait is over folks, the playoffs are finally here for FC Dallas! The club kicks off its MLS Cup Playoff campaign tonight as they host Minnesota United. We have our game thread ready to go on this site and will provide updates throughout the game on our Twitter space as well.

// FC Dallas //

FC Dallas vs Minnesota United: MLS Playoffs Preview and how to watch - Big D Soccer

Join us here tonight as FC Dallas looks to advance to the conference semifinals.

Pleasant perfectionist Nico Estevez makes instant impact in first season with FC Dallas | The Striker

A relative unknown when he was hired in the offseason, Estevez has put himself on the map by engineering an impressive 2022 turnaround for FC Dallas.

SET THE STAGE (PLAYOFF EDITION): FC Dallas vs. Minnesota United FC | FC Dallas

FC Dallas doesn’t get too many national TV stages to showcase their stuff but we will tonight.

// MLS //

Mentality Monsters: CF Montréal show the mindset for success in playoff debut | MLSSoccer.com

I said going into the playoffs that Montreal is really the one team I wouldn’t want to face out of the Eastern Conference. After last night’s win over Orlando, that feeling is still there.

Austin FC's comeback habit seeps into playoffs: "Kind of our trademark" | MLSSoccer.com

RSL really handed Austin the keys to the epic comeback yesterday but I still don’t think this Austin team is good enough to make a run in these playoffs.

Playoff hero Brandon Vazquez: FC Cincinnati capable of "winning it all" | MLSSoccer.com

If your best players step up in the playoffs, good things happen. That was the case for Cincinnati over the weekend in their first playoff game.

10-man RSL drops to Austin FC in penalties - RSL Soapbox

It had to be absolutely maddening to watch RSL go into a defensive shell for 75 minutes and give up the crap that they did to lose this one.

'Kind of our trademark' — It wasn't pretty, but Austin FC found a way past RSL | The Striker

A trend that developed throughout the regular season showed up again for Austin FC in the playoffs against Real Salt Lake on Sunday afternoon.

Playoff exit reminds the Red Bulls that it’s still 2022 in all the worst ways - Once A Metro

These Red Bulls never really looked like a team that was destined for a deep run in the playoffs.

Orlando City vs. CF Montreal: Final Score 2-0 as Lions Finish Season with Loss in Canada - The Mane Land

The Lions had some of the game’s best chances but poor finishing and switching off in a decisive moment were costly.

Julian Araujo delivers: LA Galaxy find “best soccer” in playoff return | MLSSoccer.com

The Galaxy continues their impressive form as they set up a rival match in the postseason with LAFC.

Roman Celentano, Djordje Mihailovic, Paxton Pomykal, and John Tolkin are potential difference-makers in the MLS playoffs | US Soccer Players

I do love the call for Paxton as a difference-maker in the playoffs for FC Dallas.