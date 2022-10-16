FC Dallas vs Minnesota United: Game Thread

We get a little Monday Night Football, but in the soccer sense as FC Dallas hosts Minnesota United in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Both teams made their way into the playoffs, with Minnesota punching their ticket on Decision Sunday last week. Dallas had locked up a playoff spot a couple of weeks before that but had to wait until last Sunday to secure a home playoff game.

Both teams are likely excited by the lack of Cascadia teams in these playoffs. Two of Minnesota’s three playoff eliminations came at the hands of either Seattle or Portland while the Sounders or Timbers have eliminated FC Dallas from each of its last six playoff appearances. In fact, the last team other than Seattle or Portland to knock Dallas out of the playoffs was the Red Bulls in 2011.

Key player for FC Dallas - Jesus Ferreira - He lead the team in scoring in 2022 and now it is his time to shine in the playoffs.

Our two games with the Loons - There was only one road win in the first 12 MLS meetings between Dallas and Minnesota (D1 L11), but both teams won on the other’s ground this season. Minnesota beat Dallas, 2-1, at Toyota Stadium on May 22 before Dallas won, 3-0, at Minnesota on September 3.

Lletget against Minnesota - Sebastian Lletget assisted on two of Dallas’ three goals in the September 3 meeting, as his seven-goal contributions against the Loons (4 goals, 3 assists) are his second most against any MLS opponent (8 vs. Seattle).

Happy to be home - FC Dallas finished the season unbeaten in its last seven home games (W5 D2), though four of the five wins came by one-goal margins. Dallas hasn’t allowed more than one goal in any of its last nine home matches, holding opponents to just seven goals at Toyota Stadium in that time.

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended after next yellow: none

Availability Report

Out: Bernard Kamungo (right ankle)

Questionable: none

On Loan: Dante Sealy, Justin Che, Nicky Hernandez

International duty: none

Minnesota notes:

Key Player for Minnesota: Emanuel Reynoso scored ten times and delivered 11 assists this season, one of six players to hit double digits in both categories in 2022.

Backed into the playoffs - Minnesota enters the postseason having lost four consecutive road games, being outscored 10—1 in those games. The Loons did manage six away wins this season, including one against FC Dallas.

Disciplinary Report

SUSPENSION: none

Availability Report

Out: Bakaye Dibassy (thigh), Hassani Dotson (knee), Jacori Hayes (lower leg), Bongokuhle Hlongwane (knee), Patrick Weah (knee)

International duty: none

How to watch

Kickoff: 8:30 PM

Venue: Toyota Stadium

TV: FS1

Available Streaming: FUBO TV

Gameday Social: #FCDvMNU

Weather: 61 degrees

Get your FCD gear!

Highlights will be posted as they happen.

Watch with us.