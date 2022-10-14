The weekend is finally here as FC Dallas is putting the final touches on their playoff prep for Monday night’s game against Minnesota.

// FC Dallas //

Why FC Dallas will win MLS Cup and why they will not - Big D Soccer

This team does have something special about them but will that be enough? Let’s look at the for and against going into these playoffs.

How FC Dallas' marketing team is looking to pack Toyota Stadium on Monday | The Striker

A late kickoff on Monday night is a challenge FC Dallas's front office must navigate as it looks to make the home-field advantage the team earned on-field payoff.

FC Dallas Homegrown Jesús Ferreira Named Finalist for MLS Young Player of the Year Award | FC Dallas

Ferreira scored a career-high 18 goals during the 2022 season, tying the club record set in 1999 and 2008 by Jason Kreis and Kenny Cooper.

// MLS //

MLS announces 2022 year-end awards finalists | MLSSoccer.com

I’m still trying to figure out how the Newcomer award is full of players that didn’t get into the playoffs, how one keeper nomination isn’t any better than Maarten Paes and how Philly’s best defender isn’t an option for the defender of the year.

Sky isn't falling: 3 reasons each non-playoff team can feel hopeful | MLSSoccer.com

I think a few of these teams will be back next year and in some cases probably better than before.

An important winter beckons for Atlanta United | US Soccer Players

Charles Boehm looks back at an Atlanta United season where the club finished 11th in the Eastern Conference and eight points out of the playoffs.

Tempo, tempo, tempo: LA Galaxy’s likely path to beat Nashville SC - LAG Confidential

LA’s speed is one of their keys to advancing in the playoffs. But if you slow them down enough, they get frustrated and make mistakes in the back (where they are most vulnerable).

Revolution announce 2022 end-of-year roster decisions - The Bent Musket

The Revs are locked into a lot of players from their Supporters’ Shield-winning season in 2021.

Philadelphia Union look ready for playoffs - Brotherly Game

A convincing 4-0 Decision Day win over Toronto FC has the Union poised for a deep playoff run.

Looking at D.C. United’s roster going into the offseason - Black And Red United

The Wooden Spoon winner has a lot of work to do on their roster this year.