The week marches towards the weekend here as FC Dallas continues to prepare for their home playoff game with Minnesota next Monday.

FC Dallas goalkeeper Paes playoff-ready after impressive first season in MLS | The Striker

The Dutch shot-stopper is hoping to lean on experience gleaned this year and in seasons past to pace FCD when it matters most.

MLS Cup chase: How "bad" teams turned it around in 2022 | MLSSoccer.com

MLS is parity. MLS is chaos. MLS is unpredictable. Yeah, those three lines are 100% spot-on about the league. There is a good explanation of how FC Dallas turned their roster around.

NYCFC vs. Inter Miami playoff game moved to Citi Field | MLSSoccer.com

It is rather disappointing that there isn’t a better option for NYCFC to play ‘at home’ these days.

MLS experts make playoff bracket predictions: Who makes it through? | MLSSoccer.com

A lot of experts are picking LAFC and Philadelphia but there is one that has FC Dallas making it to the Cup final.

CF Montreal’s keys to success: Happiness, equality and second chances - The Athletic

Montreal is a team I wouldn’t want to face right now in the Eastern Conference side of the playoffs.

Dave Johnson, D.C. United’s first and only voice on TV, steps away…for now - The Athletic

Just like we saw here in Dallas, DC had a familiar voice sign off their local broadcasts last weekend with a hope of being able to return next year with Apple.

The 4th-seed Galaxy knows what's in front of them | US Soccer Players

Luis Bueno looks at the 4th-seed LA Galaxy's chances in the Western Conference playoffs hosting Nashville on Saturday with LAFC waiting.

Are all playoff teams contenders in MLS? | US Soccer Players

Jason Davis considers the chances for the lower seeds in the 2022 MLS Cup playoffs with plenty of potential for the unexpected in the postseason.

MLS playoff analysis: One key tactic for all 14 postseason teams - Backheeled

The one key tactic for FC Dallas is spot on, if the club can get Arriola and Velasco in space and create chances, they’ll be tough to beat.

MLS analysis: Using stats to compare this year’s regular season to 2021 - Backheeled

Goals are up, pressing seems to be a tactic that more are going with and formations with three in the back seem to be on the way out.

Columbus Crew short list: Looking at possible candidates for the Black & Gold’s next manager - Massive Report

Columbus has some decent options out there if they don’t go in-house with Laurent Courtois. I do think that trying to convince Robin Fraser to leave Colorado would be their best idea though.

NYCFC: Among the elite in MLS - Hudson River Blue

NYCFC had some struggles this season but they do appear to be figuring things out at the right time for their title defense.

MVP or not, Austin FC has found its superhero in Sebastián Driussi | The Striker

Entering the MLS Cup Playoffs, Austin FC has a difference maker in Driussi.