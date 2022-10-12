We’re at the midpoint in our week as we wait on the MLS Cup playoffs to begin this weekend. FC Dallas is getting ready for their home game with Minnesota. We’ll be diving into that match here soon on this space, but first, some links to discuss.

// FC Dallas //

Veteran midfielder Lletget continues to prove he was right addition at right time for FC Dallas | The Striker

I know there were some nay-sayers out there when he arrived this summer but he’s been one of the best trades that the club has made within the league, well, since Paul Arriola of course.

How Nico Estévez Brought FC Dallas back to the Postseason | FC Dallas

The team really bought into his system and you could tell the night and day difference in the locker room this year compared to the last few years.

// MLS //

Do hot streaks add to playoff success in MLS? - Big D Soccer

Do teams that enter the MLS playoffs in good form do better in the postseason? We took a good look at just that in this one.

Who wins MLS Cup 2022? FiveThirtyEight projects playoff field | MLSSoccer.com

Take this with a grain of salt, last year's MLS Cup hosts entered the playoffs with the 8th best chance of reaching an MLS Cup. So, anything is possible here.

Almada's future, Josef's status & more: Atlanta United address huge offseason | MLSSoccer.com

I think in a way, Atlanta needs a facelift this offseason. We’ll see if they actually are able to go through with that sort of thing.

Portland Thorns, Timbers owner Merritt Paulson stepping down as CEO - The Athletic

The key here is that he still owns the teams but doesn’t have that CEO title that he once had. I wonder if this will even be close to being enough for Portland fans that are fed up with him.

107IST, Timbers Army, Rose City Riveters issue statement reiterating call for sale of Timbers, Thorns - Stumptown Footy

The response comes after news of Merritt Paulson stepping down as CEO, recognizing "that this will likely be a long and complex process"

From Spoons to stability: How FC Cincinnati turned things around - Backheeled

After being a mess for a few years, Cincinnati finally figured out how to become a contender in MLS.

MLS season-end report cards: How all 28 clubs fared in 2022 | ESPNFC

I don’t have too many issues with the FCD grade here, as we all know the club improved drastically from last season to this one.

‘It’s going to be a wide search’; the Columbus Crew begin the process of finding the team’s next head coach - Massive Report

You gotta think with the roster in place, this should be a pretty intriguing job for someone to want out there.