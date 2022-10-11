The week moves on into a Tuesday that has FC Dallas taking a short break before returning to training to get ready for their playoff game against Minnesota next Monday.

MLS Cup Playoffs tiers: Favorites, underdogs & dark horses | MLSSoccer.com

FCD as a third tier? Okay, then Matt Doyle. I get it, believe me, I do. But, you can’t tell me Nashville is that good on the road because of one win at LAFC on Decision Sunday.

Djordje Mihailovic: CF Montréal "can go all the way to MLS Cup" | MLSSoccer.com

I gotta say, Montreal isn’t a team I would want to face in the postseason right now.

Columbus Crew part ways with coach Caleb Porter; search for replacement ‘has officially begun’ - The Athletic

It sounds like Columbus may promote from within as they have Crew 2 head coach Laurent Courtois, who just won the first MLS Next Pro title.

The Columbus Crew parts ways with head coach Caleb Porter - Massive Report

Yeah, I thought going into yesterday that Porter was likely to get canned and it turns out that was the case.

Adding to the Supporters' Shield, NYCFC defends, and the potential for a first-time champion | US Soccer Players

Clemente Lisi previews the 2022 MLS playoffs with a focus on the Supporters' Shield winners, NYCFC trying for two, and teams looking for a first title.

Where do Sounders go from here? - Sounder At Heart

Much of what ailed the Sounders in 2022 was on display in the season-finale and were indicative of what must be fixed.

Bruce Arena talks about roster changes ahead of 2023 - The Bent Musket

I do wonder what kind of changes the Revs can make given the DP slots taken at the moment. They’ll be an intriguing team to watch this offseason.