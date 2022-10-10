Big D Soccer After Dark Podcast: Playoffs

Playoffs are here, and FC Dallas hosts a playoff match at home for the first time in a long while. We break down the 2-1 victory against Sporting Kansas City tonight and hope you join us.

Our After Dark show is your opportunity to talk live soccer about FC Dallas, North Texas SC, and Major League Soccer at the updated time of 8 PM CST/9 PM EST on Youtube, Facebook, and Twitter.

Here are a few topics we will discuss.

Watch our pre-game show from yesterday.

Credit to Tommy for some nice sideline reporting.

Home Cooking Works

FC Dallas had a simple scenario - win the final regular season match, and Frisco gets to host a home playoff match.

Against a surging Sporting Kansas City side who had won 3 of their last 4, that was never going to be an easy task. Add in the dip in form and various injuries for FC Dallas and the game yesterday could have gone in a lot of different ways. You can’t count out a Vermes-coached side, even with their third-string goalkeeper and nothing to lose.

But FC Dallas benefitted from a healing Alan Velasco, a resurgent Paul Arriola, and a good test to lock down the third place spot in the West.

Dallas will play Minnesota United FC in Frisco next Monday night, and we begin to look ahead.

Getting healthy at the right time

Every team wants to win playoff matches, and some of it has nothing to do with tactics or player performances. Is your team healthy? Do you have depth? Can you put it all together at the right time?

FC Dallas fielded their first-choice defensive lineup for the first time in a month, which is a good sign. Marco Farfan was subbed off at half, so he will be one name to watch in anticipation of the playoffs.

Alan Velasco got crucial minutes and seemed to pick up where he left off. The kid is good.

Heck, Facundo Quignon looked excellent in the second half.

The one name still on the report? Bernard Kamungo. Hopefully, he can get healthy and provide some potential bench support in the coming weeks.

Coach Kah Out

North Texas SC Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah was relieved of his duties. Since then, reports and rumblings have circulated that all was not well in North Texas under his leadership. While we won’t dive into those rumors, we will ask the bigger question - what does FC Dallas need out of North Texas?

Preview: Minnesota United FC

You can’t count out any Adrian Heath side, but this may be the preferable matchup for FC Dallas. It’s going to be a tough one, for sure. How will FC Dallas attack Minnesota? Will we see Alan Velasco get the start? Can Jesus Ferreira keep his form up and do damage in the playoffs?

What kind of fan response will Dallas get for a Monday evening match?

See you tonight as we hit these topics and more.