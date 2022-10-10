FC Dallas vs Sporting Kansas City: Highlights, stats and quote sheet

The regular season is in the books as FC Dallas downed Sporting Kansas City on Sunday evening 2-1.

Lineups FC Dallas — Maarten Paes; Ema Twumasi, Matt Hedges (Nkosi Tafari – 61’), José Martínez, Marco Farfan (Nanu – 46’); Edwin Cerrillo (Facundo Quignon – 60’), Sebastian Lletget, Paxton Poymkal; Jáder Obrian (Alan Velasco – 61’), Jesús Ferreira, Paul Arriola (Franco Jara – 89’). Substitutes not used — Jimmy Maurer, Tsiki Ntsabeleng, Brandon Servania, Kalil Elmedkhar. Sporting Kansas City — Kendall McIntosh; Graham Zusi (Kayden Pierre – 81’), Nicolas Isimat, Andreiu Fontas, Ben Sweat; Roger Espinoza (Felipe Hernández – 69’), Remi Walter, Erik Thommy; Johnny Russell, William Agada, Daniel Salloi. Substitutes not used — John Pulskamp, Robert Volder, Uri Rosell, Khiry Shelton, Kortne Ford, Logan Ndenbe, Marinos Tzionis. Scoring Summary:

DAL: Sebastian Lletget (Jesús Ferreira, Paul Arriola) — 33’

SKC: Graham Zusi (Erik Thommy) — 51’

FCD: Paul Arriola (Alan Velasco, Facundo Quignon) – 61’ Misconduct Summary:

DAL: Edwin Cerrillo (caution) — 46’

SKC: Felipe Hernández (caution) — 77’

SKC: Nicolas Isimat (caution) — 79’

DAL: Ema Twumasi (caution) — 80’ Weather: Partly Cloudy, 79˚F

Attendance: 19,096 Referee: Victor Rivas

Assistant Referees: Jeffrey Greeson, Jose Da Silva

Fourth official: Nima Saghafi

VAR: Kevin StottAssistant VAR: Diego Blas

Head Coach Nico Estévez

General thoughts on the season…“It’s a lot of credit to the players. They’ve been working really, really hard since day one. They have committed to achieve the goals that we set out at the beginning of the season. They put so much effort into the way we want to play, the way we want to attack, the way we want to defend. This season was really good for the club.”

On the matchup against Minnesota…“I think it’s going to be a difficult game but I can’t wait to see our fans here. I can’t wait to have this building sold out and packed, having that energy will help us to beat a good team.”

Midfielder Sebastian Lletget

On his time with FC Dallas so far…“It’s a beautiful feeling. Since I arrived in Dallas I wanted to help make a difference. Today we completed one of our goals that was set at the beginning of the season. Now the fun begins, the playoffs are here and they will be interesting.”

On facing Minnesota in the first round…“We know that there is no easy game in this league. We must be ready for it and we will be focused. Our objective today was to clinch a home game and I can gladly say we did that. Now we will work harder during the week.”

Forward Alan VelascoOn his return from injury and looking forward to the playoffs… “I am happy to be back. I finally got some minutes under my belt and I feel great. Being able to host a playoff game is special. We will be able to play in front of our fans. We will prepare during the week and focus as we head into the first game of the playoffs.”

On his first season at the club…“There are so many positives I can take from this season so far. I am happy with the way it’s going. Now we push for the final because that is our main goal. We will take this one step at a time.”

Forward Paul Arriola

General thoughts on the match…“I am happy to have come away with the win. I gotta give credit to Alan who helped win the ball while pressing. In transitions, I feel like we are dangerous. I saw Alan (Velasco) in the one-on-one, and I did a run towards the front and he was able to pick me out. It was a crucial goal because it helped earn the win. Like I mentioned, I have to give credit to Alan for the assist.”

On the message heading into the playoffs…“The message is pretty clear and that is to win. We will look to compete and we know how the playoffs are because games are tougher. We will focus on Minnesota and then we shall see what is ahead. I am very happy and proud of the team who worked together to get a home playoff match.”

Goalkeeper Maarten Paes

On the game…“I knew their front five players are all very like-minded to take a shot. The first half was a good half for us, we scored from a buildup, that was a very nice goal for us. The second half they came out hot, unfortunately, we conceded a goal there but I was very happy we bounced back.”

On facing Minnesota in the playoffs…“That’s a very tough matchup. They have some players with great ability, so many key players for them. We have to play very well to beat them, we lost to them at home so we have to play well to beat them.”

Defender José Martínez

On his second season at the club…“Setting challenges and goals as an athlete are important in development. Last year I arrived from Spain and settling into the club’s and league's style of play was a little difficult. I needed to bounce back and have a better year this season. The coaching staff gave me goals to accomplish and I am happy we are working on those closely. I feel confident in my play but I feel like I can offer more in my play.”

On facing Minnesota in the playoffs…“I remember the last time when we played them at home, we fell short. It was odd because, defensively, they were solid. We had to win this match to get a higher seed because we wanted to host. They almost had the same amount of points and wanted to host as well. We finished off in great style heading into this match versus Minnesota. We will need to win so we can reach our ultimate goal.”