On one hand, getting the home playoff game on a Monday is a good thing. It means more rest and time to prepare. But on the other hand, a Monday night game really sucks. Still, we have a week now between today and FC Dallas’ home playoff game with Minnesota.

// FC Dallas //

FC Dallas to host Minnesota United in first round of MLS Playoffs - Big D Soccer

Playoff soccer returns to Toyota Stadium!

FC Dallas wraps up the regular season with a 2-1 win over Sporting KC - Big D Soccer

Paul Arriola scores his first goal in a couple of months as he found the game-winner.

FC Dallas clinches No. 3 seed in Western Conference with Decision Day win over Sporting KC | The Striker

The Texas side will host Minnesota United in the first round of the MLS Cup Playoffs after seeing off SKC on Decision Day.

// MLS //

MLS Cup 2022 hosting scenarios: Where will the final be held? | MLSSoccer.com

A lot of things need to happen to see FC Dallas host an MLS Cup but there is a chance.

Josef Martinez: Don't talk to me, talk to Atlanta United's front office | MLSSoccer.com

Yeah, this dude isn’t returning to Atlanta next year.

Nashville SC's Hany Mukhtar wins 2022 MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi | MLSSoccer.com

Jesus Ferreira came in fourth in this race, which is still impressive to me.

Minnesota United bullish on playoff chances: "This group can win games anywhere" | MLSSoccer.com

Sure, they’ve won in Dallas this season but they’ve been so banged up in the last two months and barely got into the playoffs.

Charlotte FC gives MLS plenty to think about in year one | US Soccer Players

Charles Boehm looks at what Charlotte FC has accomplished in its expansion season with a focus on the final home game, a 2-2 draw with the Crew.

Sounders vs. Earthquakes, recap: Even at the end - Sounder At Heart

It is hard not to laugh at how the Sounders ended this season.

Bright Future: Chicago Fire 1, New England Revolution 1 - Hot Time In Old Town

Chicago had so much promise going into the 2022 season but struggled in long stretches. I still think there is talent there with this group to make some noise next year though.

Columbus Crew lose 2-1 to Orlando City SC, miss MLS Cup playoffs - Massive Report

At some point, the Crew are going to have to make a decision on whether or not Caleb Porter is worth having as a manager.

Philadelphia Union Clinches First in Eastern Conference With 4-0 Win Over Toronto - Brotherly Game

The Union got back to its goal-scoring ways in a 4-0 rout over its Canadian foes.

Orlando City vs. Columbus Crew: Final Score 2-1 as Lions Qualify for MLS Cup Playoffs with Win - The Mane Land

I really thought we were looking at a situation where both CCL and USOC winners failed to make the playoffs this year. But Orlando came through in the final minutes to kill that thought.