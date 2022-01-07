Man, what a week it has been here in Dallas. From the Ricardo Pepi transfer at the beginning of the week, to gearing up for the preseason, it has been a week. And I don’t feel like the news is going to slow down any for FC Dallas either as we head into the weekend.
// FC Dallas //
FC Dallas Announces 2022 Preseason Schedule - Big D Soccer
FC Dallas will make a stop in Florida this year for preseason before finishing things up in Frisco.
FC Dallas Homegrown forward Jesus Ferreira called into USMNT Camp - Big D Soccer
The Homegrown will miss the first part of the FC Dallas preseason while he is with the national team.
// MLS //
Cheat sheet for team needs in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft | MLSSoccer.com
So far I've seen folks say FCD needs a center forward and a goalkeeper, both are going to be available in the form of a Generation adidas type player at their picking spot.
2022 Generation adidas class announced | MLSSoccer.com
This is one of the bigger classes in recent years, but with two goalkeepers (something you rarely see). I do love seeing that there is a guy named Thor in this as well.
Bradley Carnell brings St. Louis CITY SC's identity into further focus | MLSSoccer.com
Some of the recent expansion clubs that have done well had a coach in place a year or so before they launched. So maybe St. Louis is on to something here.
What this week’s MLS coaching announcements tell us | US Soccer Players
Another set of MLS coaching hires to keep the focus on experience in Major League Soccer and a club mentality built on familiarity.
Real Salt Lake enter new era with "dream ownership group" | MLSSoccer.com
The one thing I wonder with this new group is if they are going to make massive changes to this club in the form of a new logo or anything like that. Or just where it matters, on the field.
Real Salt Lake's ownership nightmare is over, now club can begin rehabilitation | ESPNFC
Real Salt Lake was for sale for 17 months, ravaged by allegations the previous owner fostered a toxic workplace. Now it has new leaders and hope.
Albert Rusnak linked with LA Galaxy move — or potential MLS departure - RSL Soapbox
You'd think with the new ownership in Utah, that they'd want to make a splash by keeping this guy around.
Sounders will move training facility to Longacres - Sounder At Heart
Good for Seattle for making upgrades to their training center.
LAFC not rebuilding says new head coach Steve Cherundolo - Angels on Parade
I get that it is easy to say they aren't when they still have a Carlos Vela on the roster but it is most certainly a rebuild.
Columbus Crew officially signs Ghanaian winger Yaw Yeboah - Massive Report
The 24-year-old joins the Black & Gold to help improve in the attack as he is signing as a TAM-level player.
Rumor: Atlanta United interested in signing Will Bruin - Dirty South Soccer
The Five Stripes are said to be one of several clubs after the former Sounders attacker.
The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: Off-season Frustrations Edition - The Mane Land
Things in Orlando seem a bit weird to me this offseason.
Loading comments...