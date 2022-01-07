Man, what a week it has been here in Dallas. From the Ricardo Pepi transfer at the beginning of the week, to gearing up for the preseason, it has been a week. And I don’t feel like the news is going to slow down any for FC Dallas either as we head into the weekend.

// FC Dallas //

FC Dallas Announces 2022 Preseason Schedule - Big D Soccer

FC Dallas will make a stop in Florida this year for preseason before finishing things up in Frisco.

FC Dallas Homegrown forward Jesus Ferreira called into USMNT Camp - Big D Soccer

The Homegrown will miss the first part of the FC Dallas preseason while he is with the national team.

// MLS //

Cheat sheet for team needs in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft | MLSSoccer.com

So far I've seen folks say FCD needs a center forward and a goalkeeper, both are going to be available in the form of a Generation adidas type player at their picking spot.

2022 Generation adidas class announced | MLSSoccer.com

This is one of the bigger classes in recent years, but with two goalkeepers (something you rarely see). I do love seeing that there is a guy named Thor in this as well.

Bradley Carnell brings St. Louis CITY SC's identity into further focus | MLSSoccer.com

Some of the recent expansion clubs that have done well had a coach in place a year or so before they launched. So maybe St. Louis is on to something here.

What this week’s MLS coaching announcements tell us | US Soccer Players

Another set of MLS coaching hires to keep the focus on experience in Major League Soccer and a club mentality built on familiarity.

Real Salt Lake enter new era with "dream ownership group" | MLSSoccer.com

The one thing I wonder with this new group is if they are going to make massive changes to this club in the form of a new logo or anything like that. Or just where it matters, on the field.

Real Salt Lake's ownership nightmare is over, now club can begin rehabilitation | ESPNFC

Real Salt Lake was for sale for 17 months, ravaged by allegations the previous owner fostered a toxic workplace. Now it has new leaders and hope.

Albert Rusnak linked with LA Galaxy move — or potential MLS departure - RSL Soapbox

You'd think with the new ownership in Utah, that they'd want to make a splash by keeping this guy around.

Sounders will move training facility to Longacres - Sounder At Heart

Good for Seattle for making upgrades to their training center.

LAFC not rebuilding says new head coach Steve Cherundolo - Angels on Parade

I get that it is easy to say they aren't when they still have a Carlos Vela on the roster but it is most certainly a rebuild.

Columbus Crew officially signs Ghanaian winger Yaw Yeboah - Massive Report

The 24-year-old joins the Black & Gold to help improve in the attack as he is signing as a TAM-level player.

Rumor: Atlanta United interested in signing Will Bruin - Dirty South Soccer

The Five Stripes are said to be one of several clubs after the former Sounders attacker.

The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: Off-season Frustrations Edition - The Mane Land

Things in Orlando seem a bit weird to me this offseason.