FC Dallas Homegrown forward Jesus Ferreira called into USMNT Camp

While MLS teams are set to begin their preseason camps ahead of the 2022 season, the United States men’s national team will convene for their annual January camp.

FC Dallas Homegrown Jesus Ferreira has been called up by USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter for the upcoming January training camp being held in Phoenix, Arizona from January 7-21.

The 20-year old earns his fifth call-up overall since becoming a U.S. citizen on Dec. 16, 2019. He made his senior team debut in the 1-0 win against Costa Rica on Feb. 1, 2020. Ferreira also scored his first international brace and added three assists in the 7-0 shutout win against Trinidad and Tobago on January 31, 2021. He has a total of two goals and three assists in five appearances for the Stars and Stripes.

The January training camp in Phoenix runs from Jan. 7-21 and will include several closed-door scrimmages. It will consist of domestic-based players who will build match readiness and compete for a roster spot in the upcoming World Cup Qualifiers. The final roster for the WCQs will be announced on Jan. 21, following the final training session in Phoenix. The USMNT are currently second in the Concacaf World Cup Qualifying standings with 15 points and a 4-1-3 record. The USMNT will face El Salvador on Jan. 27, Canada on Jan. 30 and Honduras on Feb. 2, 2022.

ROSTER BY POSITION (Club/Country; Caps/Goals):

GOALKEEPERS (3): Sean Johnson (New York City FC; 9/0), Gabriel Slonina (Chicago Fire; 0/0), Matt Turner (New England Revolution; 13/0)

DEFENDERS (6): George Bello (Atlanta United; 6/0), DeJuan Jones (New England Revolution; 0/0), Brooks Lennon (Atlanta United; 1/0), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls; 21/3), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United; 15/3), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC; 23/2)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids; 45/2), Cole Bassett (Colorado Rapids; 1/1), Djordje Mihailovic (CF Montrêal; 6/1), Sebastian Lletget (New England Revolution; 33/8), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders; 30/0), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes; 16/0)

FORWARDS (4): Paul Arriola (D.C. United; 42/8), Jesus Ferreira (FC Dallas; 5/2), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders; 40/10), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew; 66/14)