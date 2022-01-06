FC Dallas Announces 2022 Preseason Schedule

The 2022 season is truly taking shape here as FC Dallas has announced their preseason schedule today. The club will hold a training camp in Bradenton, Florida at the IMG Academy along with their regular training at the Toyota Soccer Center in Frisco.

FC Dallas players are set to report for entrance physicals, medical exams and testing on Sunday, January 16. Training at Toyota Soccer Center will run from January 17 to January 29 before departing for Bradenton. The team will train in Florida from January 30 through February 5.

2022 FC Dallas Preseason Schedule Date Match Location Time (CT) Date Match Location Time (CT) Feb. 1 FC Dallas vs. U.S. U-20 MNT IMG Academy 4:30 PM Feb. 5 FC Dallas at Orlando City SC TBD TBD Feb. 12 FC Dallas vs. San Antonio FC Toyota Stadium (Frisco, TX) 1:00 PM Feb. 16 FC Dallas vs. Chicago Fire St. David's Performance Center (Austin, TX) 11:00 AM Feb. 19 FC Dallas vs. Houston Dynamo FC Toyota Stadium (Frisco, TX) 7:00 PM

The team returns to training at Toyota Soccer Center on February 8 and will train locally as it prepares for its 2022 home opener against Toronto FC on February 26 at Toyota Stadium.

Right now there are five games on the schedule, including two in Frisco. FC Dallas continues to play preseason games against San Antonio FC of the USL Championship and for the second year in a row, their rivals from Houston. The game against the Chicago Fire is set for a quick trip to Austin, which makes you wonder if they will squeeze another game in there somewhere against Austin FC too.

Once we get more information on streaming for these games, we will be sure to pass it along on our Twitter feed.