We’re rounding the corner on our first full week of the new year here as we continue to wait on some new signings from FC Dallas (and lots of MLS teams for that matter). Preseason camps will open later this month too, which makes things feel like normal just a bit more.

// FC Dallas //

Report: FC Dallas signs Jesus Ferreira to a Designated Player deal - Big D Soccer

The new deal keeps Ferreira in for the long run while rewarding him for a stellar 2021 season.

FC Dallas and Orlando City after major transfers | US Soccer Players

Major League Soccer has embraced the transfer system as a selling league, but there are still constraints on how teams can spend transfer fees.

// MLS //

MLS Western Conference roster build status for 2022 season | MLSSoccer.com

Doyle's comments on FC Dallas are spot on here and ones that I hope can happen too.

NYCFC transfer news: James Sands loaned to Rangers FC - Hudson River Blue

The NYCFC homegrown will be in Glasgow through the summer of 2023.

St. Louis City SC name Bradley Carnell head coach before 2023 MLS launch | MLSSoccer.com

I try not to get worked up over expansion team builds anymore but I do really like how St. Louis is coming together. I think the extra year placed on them due to the pandemic was actually a good thing so they could make hires like this one.

Real Salt Lake officially sold to David Blitzer, Ryan Smith - RSL Soapbox

The move puts an end to a 15-month ownership saga and hopefully gives RSL and their fanbase a little bit of stability.

David Blitzer group finalizes RSL purchase; Details on Lorenzo Insigne’s Toronto FC salary: MLS Notebook – The Athletic

There is plenty in this one, including the report on how Ferreira is going to become a DP.

Steve Cherundolo aims to maintain continuity with LAFC, but with ‘an extra shot of explosiveness’ – The Athletic

Despite his inexperience as a head coach at the top-flight level, LAFC feels the former USMNT mainstay 'ticked every box' for them.

Columbus Crew trades Aboubacar Keita to Colorado Rapids - Massive Report

The young center back is sent to the Rapids for allocation money.

Ray Gaddis comes out of retirement to sign with FC Cincinnati - Brotherly Game

Gaddis signed to a two-year contract with an option for a third as Cincy is trying hard to be a new version of Philly.

Report: Laryea to Leave Toronto FC - Waking The Red

A report from the BBC has Laryea ready to sign with Championship side Nottingham Forest.

Four takeaways from Paulo Nagamura's presentation as Houston Dynamo head coach | The Striker Texas

Paulo Nagamura has arrived at Houston Dynamo FC and will attempt to "rescue the identity" of the club.