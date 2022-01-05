We’re at the midway point in our first week of the new year. FC Dallas is back at things as we’ve seen a couple of moves this week, with more definitely on the way here as the preseason camp begins later this month.

// FC Dallas //

FC Dallas Defender Ema Twumasi Signs New Contract - Big D Soccer

The new three-year deal keeps Twumasi with the team for the long run and shows that he is the choice at right back.

Marco Ferruzzi named FC Dallas’ Director of Methodology - Big D Soccer

It sounds like a weird, maybe made-up title but the move is a good one for the club as a whole.

USMNT star Ricardo Pepi: Can a striker who models himself on Robert Lewandowski succeed at Augsburg? | ESPNFC

Ricardo Pepi is the latest prodigy to move to Europe from the FC Dallas academy and counts Robert Lewandowski and Erling Haaland among his idols.

// MLS //

MLS Eastern Conference roster build status for 2022 season | MLSSoccer.com

I do always appreciate the full deep-dives in things like this by Doyle, here is his Eastern Conference piece.

"Timing is everything": Steve Cherundolo guides LAFC into a new era | MLSSoccer.com

Some folks really hated this move, while others like myself appear to like it. But he does have his work cut out for him if he wants to return this club to its early glory days.

"We need to rescue that": Paulo Nagamura vows identity restoration at Houston Dynamo | MLSSoccer.com

Nagamura on the other hand has work cut out for him to get Houston's identity back in a place that their fans can recognize.

Inter Miami loan Rodolfo Pizarro to Liga MX's CF Monterrey | MLSSoccer.com

Another big piece of the offseason puzzle for Miami is done as Pizarro heads back to Mexico.

Sounders expecting to sign Dylan Teves, source says - Sounder At Heart

I'm all for clubs snagging their top HGP talents before the SuperDraft like this.

LAFC trade Bryce Duke to Inter Miami - Angels on Parade

LAFC gets a little allocation money in the deal for the young HGP.

MLS veteran Scott Caldwell linked to RSL move - RSL Soapbox

Caldwell was one of the few free agents left on the market that made sense for a lot of clubs, but RSL appears to have gotten to him first.

D.C. United acquires Brendan Hines-Ike from KV Kortrijk - Black And Red United

After a successful loan spell last year, the 27-year-old defender is staying with the Black-and-Red for the long haul.