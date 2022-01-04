Marco Ferruzzi named FC Dallas’ Director of Methodology

FC Dallas has named Marco Ferruzzi the club’s first-ever Director of Methodology. Ferruzzi will be responsible for establishing a uniform development program that will be used from the youth and Academy programs to North Texas SC and the FC Dallas first team. He will also oversee the implementation of cohesive staff training and education philosophies for coaches throughout the organization.

Ferruzzi was FC Dallas’ interim head coach in 2021 after the club relieved Luchi Gonzalez of his coaching responsibilities on September 19, 2021. Ferruzzi went 1-4-3 in eight games in the role.

“I’m dedicated to helping improve an already great club that has been my home and professional family for 18 years,” said Ferruzzi in the club’s press release. “My aim is to help produce the quality of players and coaching throughout our entire club and development model. That is something that we have been known for around the world and what we anticipate for our future.”

Ferruzzi had served as FC Dallas’ Director of Soccer Operations since the 2018 season before assuming the interim head coaching role. Ferruzzi joined FC Dallas as an assistant coach in 2004 prior to the 2005 season.

Time will certainly tell what this really means for the club and system but given Ferruzzi’s history with the team, it does seem like a win-win to keep him on board in a capacity that helps create some sort of cohesion between the teams.

What do you make of Ferruzzi’s new role?