FC Dallas Defender Ema Twumasi Signs New Deal

FC Dallas has signed defender Ema Twumasi to a new three-year contract with club options for the 2025 and 2026 seasons, the club announced today.

As usual, the details of the new contract were not disclosed by the club but it stands to reason that Twumasi is going to get a solid raise after securing the starting right back spot for the team towards the end of 2021.

The new deal also comes off the heals of Twumasi’s Generation adidas contract (which was also his rookie contract from 2018) expiring. He made a base salary of $200k in 2021, so you can expect that number to go up by a good amount now that the team has some extra allocation money to use to offset it following the sale of Ricardo Pepi.

The 24-year old appeared in a career-high 23 matches, including 19 starts, in FC Dallas’ backline during the 2021 season. The converted right back has appeared in 30 overall MLS matches for FC Dallas since 2018 and has recorded one assist. He made his MLS debut on July 7, 2018 on the road against Real Salt Lake. Twumasi appeared in his first MLS Cup Playoff match as a sub vs. the Portland Timbers on November 22, 2020. He scored the game-winning penalty in the eighth round of the penalty shootout to help FC Dallas advance to the MLS Cup Quarterfinals following a 1-1 draw in regulation.

Twumasi was selected by FC Dallas 11th overall in the 2018 MLS SuperDraft. He was part of the Right to Dream Academy in Atimpoku, Ghana along with former FC Dallas teammate Francis Atuahene. The Right to Dream Academy has created opportunities for African youth players since 1999 by focusing on teamwork, community service, and academics through soccer.