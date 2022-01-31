The World Cup qualifying for the United States took a bit of a hit on Sunday in Canada as their rivals to the north are showing that they could be one of the best teams in the region at the moment.

// FC Dallas //

FC Dallas Acquires International Roster Spot From Seattle Sounders FC - Big D Soccer

Wonder what this will be used for? I guess time will tell.

FC Dallas signs 2022 MLS SuperDraft pick Lucas Bartlett - Big D Soccer

The number six overall pick will add some depth to the defensive line but is four CBs enough?

FC Dallas head coach Nico Estévez placed in health and safety protocols | FC Dallas

I'm betting we're going to still see plenty of this kind of thing pop up this season. Glad no one else is dealing with this right now and that Estevez is doing well.

Has Jesus Ferreira drawn level with Ricardo Pepi in Gregg Berhalter’s USMNT strike force? | MLSSoccer.com

Ferreira didn't end up seeing any action in Canada on Sunday, so it is possible he'll be used again in Minnesota against Honduras.

// MLS ///

River Plate, Atlanta United announce signing of Ezequiel Barco - Dirty South Soccer

Atlanta is able to clear off a big spot on their roster now with Barco heading back to Argentina.

Atlanta United, Cercle Brugge agree fee for United States defender George Bello | ESPNFC

Atlanta United has agreed on a fee with Belgian side Cercle Brugge for defender George Bello, though the player has yet to agree to personal terms.

Insigne to Toronto, Arriola to Dallas - Unpacking MLS offseason's most intriguing signings and trades | ESPNFC

Lorenzo Insigne leaving Napoli for Toronto dominated headlines across MLS, but this offseason has been full of signings worth a closer look.

DC United changes its plans | US Soccer Players

DC United completed two outgoing transfers that leave them looking for a different way forward during the 2022 Major League Soccer season.

VfL Wolfsburg swoops for D.C. United homegrown star Kevin Paredes - Black And Red United

United’s homegrown star is off to the Bundesliga for a reported $7.35 million.

Nico Lodeiro injury update: Midfielder has ‘no lingering knee isssues’ - Sounder At Heart

For Sounder fans, seeing that Loderio has no knee issues at the moment is a positive thing.

LA Galaxy calm, cool, and clear-minded heading into 2022 - LAG Confidential

LA knows the expectations placed on them going into the new season.

// USMNT //

2022 Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers: USA 0-2 Canada - the Americans put up a blank end in a bad loss - Stars and Stripes FC

Canada knew how to expose a lot of the American weaknesses.

Canada keep rolling in final World Cup qualification round, shut out USMNT 2-0 - The Athletic

The Canada men’s national team cemented its place atop CONCACAF’s Octagonal standings, as Cyle Larin opened the scoring in the seventh minute and Sam Adekugbe sealed the win with a stoppage-time goal.

"The performance doesn't hurt": Gregg Berhalter, USMNT defiantly levelheaded after Canada loss | MLSSoccer.com

Doesn't hurt but it sure as hell doesn't help either. This was a game that needed to be a draw at the very least for the USMNT.

"This is new Canada": Concacaf WCQ leaders bask in paradigm shift after beating USMNT | MLSSoccer.com

Canada knew what they needed to do and now they are the clear front-runners in the qualifying.