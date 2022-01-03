The holidays have come and gone and I have to say I am refreshed a bit with the two weeks off (thank you on that by the way, I needed it more than I realized). It hasn’t been the busiest of offseasons just yet but I do feel like that is going to change very quickly here. FC Dallas reports to camp is about two weeks time and there is still a lot, I mean, a lot of work in front of them. We’ll dive into those thoughts and more in the coming days, but first, some links!

// FC Dallas //

Report: FC Dallas transferring Ricardo Pepi to Augsburg for club-record fee - Big D Soccer

While it is disappointing to see him go so quickly, it is still a huge deal how much FCD is about to cash in on him.

How should FC Dallas spend that Ricardo Pepi transfer cash? - Big D Soccer

$20 million is a lot of money. How could Dan Hunt and company reinvest the cash in the team? Do any of us actually believe they'll do something meaningful with it?

Bryan Reynolds loan deal? Anderlecht meeting with AS Roma | MLSSoccer.com

Getting Reynolds playing time at all costs is what I think needs to happen.

// MLS //

Every MLS team's 2022 New Year's wishlist | MLSSoccer.com

I kind of love the suggestion for FCD in this though. We know they're not going to do anything massive with the Pepi money, so why not keep it safe for a bit, gain some interest in it and go wild in a year or two?

Orlando City Forward Daryl Dike Transfers to West Bromwich Albion - The Mane Land

After two outstanding seasons in Orlando City purple, Dike is off to West Brom to continue his career.

Is Caden Clark sticking around in New York good or bad news? - Once A Metro

The teenage attacker appears set to stay in New York longer due to Leipzig's limbo.

Chicago Fire sign German center back Rafael Czichos - Hot Time In Old Town

The former FC Köln player joins on a deal through 2024 as a TAM player for the Fire.

NYCFC transfer news: Maxi Moralez signs contract extension - Hudson River Blue

A huge move for City to keep Moralez and free up a DP slot in the process.

Report: Sean Davis signs with Nashville SC in free agency | MLSSoccer.com

Nashville loaded up on some allocation money this winter and their first big signing is Davis.

Sounders pursuing free agent Albert Rusnák, source says - Sounder At Heart

I'd be curious where he'd fit into their lineup but I do love this option for the Sounders, especially at a TAM-level instead of a DP-level.

Carles Gil: From low maintenance and under-appreciated at Villa to the MVP of MLS – The Athletic

The former Villa midfielder and now Most Valuable Player in MLS speaks about his time in England and why it's all clicked for him in America.

Toronto's rebuild may not be a model for other MLS clubs | US Soccer Players

Toronto FC has already made a major coaching move and is now linked with big-time players as they work to rebuild for the 2022 MLS season.

Sources: Lorenzo Insigne to join Toronto FC this summer - Waking The Red

Should this happen, this will be one of the biggest signings in MLS history. But I'm still in the, 'let's wait and see if it actually happens' camp.