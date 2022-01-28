FC Dallas Acquires International Roster Spot From Seattle Sounders FC

FC Dallas has acquired a 2022 international roster spot from Seattle Sounders FC in exchange for $250,000 in 2022 General Allocation Money (GAM). With the acquisition, FC Dallas now has 10 international roster spots.

The trade was first reported by The Athletic’s Sam Stejskal on Thursday.

According to the league’s roster for the club, those international slots are currently occupied by Nanu, Franco Jara, Jose Martinez, Szabolsc Schon, Jader Obrian, Maarten Paes, and Facundo Quignon.

FC Dallas has been in discussions with adding international attacker Alan Velasco to the roster, which would bring the total up to eight international players. That leaves two open slots available for the club to work with this winter and potentially into the summer months. One option the club could go with is signing first round SuperDraft pick Tsiki Ntsabeleng. Outside of that, there are other rumors surrounding the team that we’ve discussed in recent weeks as well.

What do you make of FC Dallas adding another international roster slot? Excited to see more additions to the team?