So far the preseason has been rather exciting in terms of the trades and transfers that FC Dallas has been associated with. Now the question remains, will FC Dallas be able to get one more big deal across the finish line before the start of the season?

// FC Dallas //

FC Dallas acquires Paul Arriola in trade with D.C. United - Big D Soccer

The record trade is now complete as Arriola has been added to the roster.

How Paul Arriola could improve FC Dallas’ attack in 2022 - Big D Soccer

While the GAM involved is a lot for FC Dallas, the move should boost the attack in the long run.

Official: FC Dallas acquires Paul Arriola from D.C. United in trade | The Striker Texas

Hearing that the team really wants to spend money for a change is a sign of a new era in Dallas.

How an FC Dallas sponsor paved the next step for retiring goalkeeper Kyle Zobeck | The Striker Texas

The long-time reserve goalkeeper will still keep one foot in the game, taking on a new role with MTX.

How the Paul Arriola Trade Marks New Transfer Strategy for FC Dallas | FC Dallas

This new strategy is certainly one that I think the fans can get behind.

// MLS //

MLS players to watch before 2022 winter transfer windows close | MLSSoccer.com

For once, there aren't any FCD players on this list of ones to watch. Which feels like a relief and a disappointment all wrapped together.

Charlotte FC eye more DPs beyond "special player" Karol Świderski | MLSSoccer.com

It took a while for Charlotte to add any DPs but now it appears their meticulous roster build is finally coming to a big point here.

‘We pushed it’: How Toronto FC landed Lorenzo Insigne – The Athletic

Toronto FC president Bill Manning had to do some convincing on all sides, but after months of work, he was able to land his Italian star.

Danny Hoesen 'willing to take on the challenge' of comeback season | The Striker Texas

After a hip injury derailed his 2021 season, Hoesen is back to prove that he belongs with Austin FC.

Brad Smith appears to be heading to D.C. United in trade - Sounder At Heart

Seattle will get a little salary cap relief in this move.

Maxime Crépeau’s confirms LAFC move down to “personal reasons” - Angels on Parade

Sometimes, players just need out of a situation for their own reasons and we need to be fine with it.

New striker Kacper Przybylko talks about why he wanted a move to the Chicago Fire - Hot Time In Old Town

I'm sure things in Philly were fine for him but asking for a new challenge isn't a bad thing either.

// USMNT //

"We can be in a great position": USMNT reach Qatar 2022 crunch time vs. El Salvador | MLSSoccer.com

Get at least two wins and a draw in this window and that ticket to Qatar can nearly be punched.

USA vs. El Salvador, 2022 World Cup qualifying: What to watch for - Stars and Stripes FC

As the 2022 window opens for the USMNT, it is all about taking care of business.