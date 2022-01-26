So far, the preseason appears to be moving along nicely for FC Dallas under new manager Nico Estevez. But everyone is waiting on two deals that appear to be crossing the finish line for Alan Velasco and Paul Arriola. Time will tell if today is the day that we hear about one or both of those deals.

// FC Dallas //

Striker Sit-down: Life outside of soccer with FC Dallas goalkeeper Jimmy Maurer | The Striker Texas

The Striker MLS Podcast pals spoke with FC Dallas goalkeeper Jimmy Maurer about the MLS off-season, as well as his life outside of soccer.

// MLS //

Sources: DC United, Wolfsburg agree on transfer for Kevin Paredes | MLSSoccer.com

The make-over in DC has been pretty crazy these last couple of weeks as one of their young HGPs is about to be sold.

10 MLS players primed for a Year 2 bump in 2022 | MLSSoccer.com

You don't see any FCD players on this list but I would hope that Szabolcs Schon or Jader Obrian can work their way into something like this.

MLS reinstates Sporting KC midfielder Felipe Hernandez from suspension | MLSSoccer.com

Hopefully, Hernandez got the help he needed over the last few months.

Timbers sign goalkeeper Justin Vom Steeg - Stumptown Footy

The former LA Galaxy man will likely serve as Portland’s third keeper on the depth chart.

Report: Revs close to filling U-22 roster spot - The Bent Musket

The Revolution are on the verge of making their first U-22 initiative signing.

// USMNT //

Tyler Adams: USMNT midfield can "dominate games” with Weston McKennie & Yunus Musah | MLSSoccer.com

While the weather could be a factor in these games, the talent gap the US has compared to their next three opponents in the midfield is pretty big.

The USMNT arranged frigid World Cup qualifiers, which could be a boost…or a risk – The Athletic

Temperatures in Columbus, Hamilton, Ont. and St. Paul are all expected to be in the teens at the highest, occasionally with snow.

How should the USMNT rotate for January WCQ? - Stars and Stripes FC

The roster is out, and we’re past the halfway point in qualifying. Berhalter will need to be smart with his lineup choices these next couple of games.