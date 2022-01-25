The wild first week of preseason we had hasn’t translated yet into another wild one this week but it is still early. For FC Dallas fans, we’re just waiting on some deals to get finalized and across the finish line before the club heads out to Florida for their next stage of the preseason this weekend.

// FC Dallas //

Report: FC Dallas linked to Austrian forward Jakob Jantscher - Big D Soccer

FC Dallas is linked to yet another international player but this one already doesn't make a ton of sense for the club.

Why FC Dallas is gambling on Maarten Paes - Big D Soccer

The short-term loan is a gamble but his numbers may help keep him here if he can earn that starting job quickly.

Two FC Dallas players called into U.S. U-20 National Team January Camp - Big D Soccer

The two academy players will see some time with the national team this month.

Jesus Ferreira hoping to win trophies as FC Dallas designated player | The Striker Texas

As he enters the first season of a DP deal reportedly making him the second-highest-paid player at the club, the HGP says he wants to put silverware in the cabinet.

Source: FC Dallas finalizing club-record deal for Independiente attacker Alan Velasco | MLSSoccer.com

It appears that FCD is closer now to making the Velasco deal official.

// MLS //

Sources: Charlotte FC finalizing signing of Poland international forward Karol Swiderski | MLSSoccer.com

Charlotte has built a solid defensive base so far in their expansion roster but the attack has lacked some flare. Maybe this guy can help them out in that.

Not another Freddy Adu: RSL's Axel Kei ready for challenge as youngest-ever MLS signing | MLSSoccer.com

While some will still expect the world from this kid, I do appreciate RSL's approach to rising this kid properly in the game and not having him be their main star on day one.

Report: San Jose Earthquakes look to sign defender Francisco Calvo | MLSSoccer.com

I suppose this would be a good pickup for the Quakes. Calvo was a decent player in Chicago and Minnesota before that.

Former Newcastle defender DeAndre Yedlin in talks with Hull after Galatasaray contract terminated - The Athletic

Apparently, FC Dallas was one of the MLS teams interested in Yedlin. I guess they're throwing as many irons on the fire as they can in the transfer market.

River Plate intensifies interest in NYCFC star, MLS Golden Boot winner Valentin 'Taty' Castellanos - ESPNFC

River Plate is intensifying its interest in signing New York City FC forward Valentin Castellanos, sources have told ESPN.

Report: D.C. United to sign Rapid Vienna striker Taxiarchis Fountas - Black And Red United

This could be the move that helps trigger the trade for Paul Arriola too, or not. We're still waiting to see on that one.

LA Galaxy pursuing Douglas Costa deal as Brazil winger nears Gremio exit - ESPNFC

The LA Galaxy are in pursuit of Brazil international midfielder Douglas Costa, a move that feels very on-brand for them.

Sporting KC acquires winger Marinos Tzionis - The Blue Testament

So he could be a U-22 guy for SKC, or he could just be a young international player joining the team. Gotta love the secrecy out of Peter Vermes.

NYCFC orange second kit revealed? - Hudson River Blue

NYCFC has had some decent home kits since joining MLS but their away kits have always been a bit on the plain side. Maybe an orange kit would be a nice change of pace.

Orlando City Signs Uruguayan Forward Facundo Torres - The Mane Land

The Lions add their second young Uruguayan player ahead of the 2022 MLS season.