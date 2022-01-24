Two FC Dallas players called into U.S. U-20 National Team January Camp

FC Dallas Academy products Dante Sealy and Antonio Carrera were called up by U.S. U-20 National Team coach Mikey Varas for the 2022 January Camp from Jan. 24-Feb. 2 at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. The camp will serve as preparation for the upcoming Concacaf U-20 Championship in the summer.

The U-20 MYNT kicked off the 2022-23 cycle last November at the Revelations Cup in Celaya, Mexico, facing off against Brazil, Colombia and Mexico. The tournament marked the U-20s’ return to action for the first time since Jan. 2020 after the 2020 Concacaf U-20 Championship and 2021 FIFA U-20 World Cup were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The summer’s Concacaf U-20 Championship will serve as a qualification to the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup and the 2024 Summer Olympics. Players born on or after Jan. 1, 2003 are eligible for the 2023 U-20 World Cup cycle. The roster features 13 players born in 2003, 10 born in 2004 and three born in 2005.

Sealy is currently on loan with PSV Eindhoven U-21 team in the Keuken Kampioen Divisie. He’s scored five goals in 19 appearances. He made his PSV U-21 debut on Aug. 16, 2021 against Helmond Sport. He scored his first professional hat trick on Oct. 22, 2021 in the 5-3 win against Almere City.

Carrera has been called up to the U.S. Men’s National Team at the U-15, U-17, and U-20 levels. Carrera joined the FC Dallas Academy in 2014. He’s won the Copa Rayados Silver Bracket in 2017 and 2018, was a Dallas Cup runner-up in 2017, and was named the Wanda Cup Best Goalkeeper the following year. Carrera was part of the North Texas SC side that reached the USL League One playoffs during the 2020 season. He has been training with the FC Dallas first team so far this preseason as the club expects to sign him to a Homegrown contract at some point before the start of the 2022 season.