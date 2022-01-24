The second week of the preseason is here folks. Last week saw FC Dallas return to the pitch for the first time in 2022, and the first time under new manager Nico Estevez. While there is still a lot of work to do with the roster, it appears there are some more moves on the horizon that could really shape how this season will go.

// FC Dallas //

FC Dallas loans Homegrown Justin Che to TSG 1899 Hoffenheim - Big D Soccer

Che also got a new contract with FC Dallas in the process.

Pa-Modou Kah named North Texas SC coach - Big D Soccer

The former MLS defender led Pacific FC to a Canadian Premier League title in 2021.

How Alan Velasco could improve FC Dallas - Big D Soccer

While the deal isn’t official with FC Dallas, it is a good time to look and see what he could bring to the team in 2022.

Jesus Ferreira named to USMNT roster for upcoming World Cup qualifiers - Big D Soccer

FC Dallas has a lot of former academy guys on this roster.

D.C. United, FC Dallas agree on record-setting deal for winger Paul Arriola: Source - The Athletic

It sounds like this move is indeed on for FC Dallas to land Arriola.

Breaking down Paul Arriola’s FC Dallas trade, Arsenal’s Matt Turner bid and Houston’s new DP signing: Notebook – The Athletic

Here is a solid breakdown of what the trade means for the two clubs involved.

// MLS //

Trade Official: Philly leading goal scorer is off to Chicago for allocation money - Brotherly Game

The team known for collecting GAM will see it increase $575,000 over the next two seasons.

Reports: Inter Miami chasing MLS return for USMNT defender DeAndre Yedlin | MLSSoccer.com

Miami did move up in the allocation order recently, so this move kind of tracks with that.

"We’re not done yet": Where the Colorado Rapids offseason roster build stands for 2022 | MLSSoccer.com

Colorado has been super active over the last couple of weeks, but so far they haven't brought in any big players. Just a bunch of trades and re-signings.

Matt Turner should go to Arsenal if Matt Turner wants to go to Arsenal - The Bent Musket

It’s all about doing right by the player, something that New England hasn't always done with their best players.

Reports: Ruben Gabrielsen now a free agent, center back close to signing with Austin FC | The Striker Texas

Austin needs to revamp their defense for year two and this could be a decent spot to start with that.