FC Dallas Homegrown Jesus Ferreira named to USMNT roster for upcoming World Cup qualifiers

FC Dallas is going to be well represented on the international stage again as Jesus Ferreira has been named to the upcoming United States Men’s National Team roster for the next set of World Cup qualifiers.

Ferreira joins a group of former FC Dallas academy players that include Reggie Cannon, Ricardo Pepi, Weston McKennie, Kellyn Acosta, and Chris Richards.

This is Ferreria’s sixth call-up to the national team since 2020. He made his senior team debut in the 1-0 win against Costa Rica on Feb. 1, 2020. Ferreira also scored his first international brace and added three assists in the 7-0 shutout win against Trinidad and Tobago on Jan. 31, 2021. He has a total of two goals and three assists in five appearances.

The USMNT will face El Salvador at Lower.com Field in Columbus Ohio on Jan. 27, Canada at the Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton Ontario on Jan. 30, and Honduras at Allianz Field in St. Paul, Minnesota on Feb. 2. With six matches remaining, the USMNT sits in second place in the Octagonal standings with 15 points and a 4-1-3 record. The top three teams in the group earn automatic qualification for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Detailed Roster by Position (Club/Country; Caps/Goals)GOALKEEPERS (4): Sean Johnson (New York City FC; 9/0), Gabriel Slonina (Chicago Fire; 0/0), Zack Steffen (Manchester City/ENG; 26/0), Matt Turner (New England Revolution; 13/0)

DEFENDERS (9): Reggie Cannon (Boavista/POR; 22/1), Sergiño Dest (Barcelona/ESP; 15/2), Brooks Lennon (Atlanta United; 1/0), Mark McKenzie (Genk/BEL; 8/0), Chris Richards (Hoffenheim/GER; 6/0), Antonee Robinson (Fulham/ENG; 19/1), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United; 15/3), DeAndre Yedlin (Galatasaray/TUR; 71/0), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC; 23/2)

MIDFIELDERS (7): Kellyn Acosta (LAFC; 45/2), Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig/GER; 22/1), Luca de la Torre (Heracles/NED; 4/0), Sebastian Lletget (New England Revolution; 33/8), Weston McKennie (Juventus/ITA; 28/8), Yunus Musah (Valencia/ESP; 11/0), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders; 30/0)

FORWARDS (8): Brenden Aaronson (Red Bull Salzburg/AUT; 15/5), Paul Arriola (D.C. United; 42/8), Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas; 5/2), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders; 40/10), Ricardo Pepi (Augsburg/GER; 7/3), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea/ENG; 42/17), Tim Weah (Lille/FRA; 18/2), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew; 66/14)