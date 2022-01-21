Pa-Modou Kah named North Texas SC coach

While things have been quiet for North Texas SC so far this winter outside of their move into MLS NEXT Pro, today that ends as the club begins making moves ahead of the 2022 season.

North Texas SC announced on Friday that they have appointed Pa-Modou Kah as the second head coach in club history.

Kah joins North Texas SC from the Canadian Premier League (CanPL) where he led Pacific FC to the 2021 title and was named CanPL Coach of the Year. Michel Garbini will maintain his role as an assistant coach and Vikram Virk, who worked alongside Kah at Pacific FC, will also join the staff as an assistant coach.

The 41-year old has been in the running for the FC Dallas coaching vacancy that ultimately went to Nico Estevez. One report had him going very far in the discussions for the role too, which probably helped land him this job with North Texas.

Kah began his coaching career with Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 in 2016 before becoming an assistant coach with Whitecaps FC’s first team. In 2018, Kah moved on to FC Cincinnati, first as a scout before transitioning to an assistant coaching role for the club’s inaugural season in Major League Soccer. After two years in Cincinnati, Kah became head coach of Pacific FC in the CPL. In his second season at the helm, Kah led the club to third place in the regular season and qualified for the 2021 playoffs. Pacific went on to defeat Cavalry FC 2-1 in the semifinals before winnings its first CanPL title with a 1-0 victory over Forge FC on Dec. 5. Kah earned CanPL Coach of the Year after the title-winning season.

Kah holds a UEFA A coaching license as well as a U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) B license. He’s fluent in English, Norwegian, Dutch, Wolof, French, Arabic, Swedish and is conversational in Spanish.

Some folks who have followed MLS long enough will remember him from his playing days. He began his career with Vålerenga in Norway before moving to Swedish side AIK. Kah spent the majority of his playing career in the Netherlands with Roda JC where he made 189 appearances and scored 12 goals. After his time with Roda, Kah played for various clubs in Qatar and Saudi Arabia before joining the Portland Timbers in MLS. Kah also played for Vancouver Whitecaps FC where he ended his playing career in 2016.