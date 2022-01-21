FC Dallas loans Homegrown Justin Che to TSG 1899 Hoffenheim

The moves for FC Dallas are moving faster and faster here as the preseason wraps up the first week. Today, the club has loaned Homegrown defender Justin Che to TSG 1899 Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga for the remainder of the 2022 season until June 2023 with an option to buy.

FC Dallas also extended Che’s contract through the 2025 season with a club option for the 2026 season. This is a similar move that the club did with Dante Sealy before loaning him to Dutch side PSV Eindhoven.

Che returns to Germany for the second time following a short-term loan with FC Bayern Munich II in 2021. Che was the second FC Dallas Homegrown behind Chris Richards to join FC Bayern on loan since the Elite Player Development partnership was formed in 2018. Richards is currently on loan from Bayern Munich at 1899 Hoffenheim.

The 18-year old holds a German passport, which helped make the move go quicker. He appeared in 15 matches, including 12 starts, for FC Dallas during the 2021 season and recorded three assists.

Che earned two U.S. Men’s National Team camp call ups in 2021 but has yet to make his senior debut. He was also called up to the U-20 Men’s National Team for the inaugural Revelations Cup in November 2021, where he started and played the full 90 minutes in all three matches against Brazil, Colombia and Mexico.

What do you make of this move for Che and FC Dallas?