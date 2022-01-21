Man, what a week it has been to start the preseason. Loads of transfer and trade rumors surrounding FC Dallas as they continue to fill out the roster for the upcoming season. It has been an interesting ride so far that I think will only get crazier.

// FC Dallas //

FC Dallas acquires keeper Maarten Paes on loan from FC Utrecht - Big D Soccer

Paes will compete with Jimmy Maurer for the starting keeper job as he comes in on a short-term loan.

Report: FC Dallas acquires Paul Arriola in record-breaking trade - Big D Soccer

FCD is flush with allocation money and with Estevez's familiarity with Arriola, this move does make some sense. At least on paper.

Paul Arriola addresses his fateful offseason as World Cup looms | MLSSoccer.com

Arriola has a lot of options on the table at the moment, which isn't always a bad thing for a player.

FC Dallas forward, designated player Franco Jara once again welcomes challenge for starting spot | The Striker Texas

Jesus Ferreira will push to be the starting forward, but his fellow DP wants to finally make his mark in Frisco.

Nico Estévez already making changes to FC Dallas — both on the field and in Toyota Stadium | The Striker Texas

Hoping for a bigger and better season in 2022, FC Dallas finally invests in improving their facilities. This is kind of huge if you ask me.

// MLS //

Sources: Arsenal make bid for New England Revolution, USMNT GK Matt Turner | MLSSoccer.com

Of all the potential transfers out of MLS this winter, this may actually be one of the most surprising ones. Not that Turner hasn't earned it but that a big club like Arsenal is bidding on him.

What to call Atlanta United-Charlotte FC rivalry? Darren Eales offers his idea | MLSSoccer.com

I know it is cheesy but I do love the suggestion to call their rivalry the Royal Rumble.

Inter Miami tries to find itself in year three | US Soccer Players

Coming off of a tough 2021, Inter Miami is reworking its roster while addressing the realities of building a soccer club in South Florida.

Diego Valeri officially transferred to Club Atletico Lanus - Stumptown Footy

Valerie was in a class of his own as he leaves MLS and ends an era in Portland.

Matt Real under contract, Glesnes close to green card, Przybylko update and more from Curtin presser - Brotherly Game

It sure sounds like Chicago and Philly are about to striker that deal for Przbylko.

Edgar Castillo, Doneil Henry, others joining RSL as preseason invitees - RSL Soapbox

Both could add potential defensive depth to RSL's backline.

Sporting KC’s Vermes: Pulido Update, New Forward Signing, Ford, Lindsey - The Blue Testament

It is kind of crazy to me that SKC won't be able to open up a DP slot with Pulido on the IR this season. They get an open international slot back but not the DP slot.