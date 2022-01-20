Report: FC Dallas acquires Paul Arriola in record-breaking GAM trade

FC Dallas continues to make a big splash in the transfer and trade market as we wrap up the first week of preseason. Today it appears they are sending $2 million in General Allocation Money to D.C. United in exchange for Paul Arriola.

The move was reported by MLSSoccer.com’s Tom Bogert.

BREAKING: FC Dallas and D.C. United have agreed in principle to a record-breaking $2m GAM trade for USMNT winger Paul Arriola, MLSsoccer has learned.



New record for guaranteed or even potential trade in MLS. Could be more incentives too. — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) January 20, 2022

Arriola was close to a move to Club América of Liga MX but that move fell through. FC Dallas emerged as a viable trade partner in the deal for Arriola as they offered more allocation money and incentives to get DCU more eager to pull the trigger on this deal.

He has made 89 MLS appearances, adding 20g/16a. Last season he had six goals and four assists in 20 games, returning from an injury he sustained on loan with Swansea City in England’s Championship during the winter.

Our take

This is a big deal. Not just the money but because the team will be getting a national team player that has some good familiarity with new manager Nico Estevez. He adds a different look to the wings and a change of pace from Jader Obrian. Also, it signals the club will likely be moving Paxton Pomykal back into the middle of the midfield, where he truly belongs too.

Does Arriola being a DP mean no Alan Velasco?

Arriola made $1 million last season, which should make him the third DP on the list for FCD after Franco Jara and Jesus Ferreira. The club could find a way to re-open that slot, using Target Allocation Money to buy down the contract.

So that is a way to open a slot up for Valasco. There is a possibility that Velasco could be tagged as a U-22 player, which would be absolutely impressive if the club is able to pull that off.

But there is a good chance that Velasco could end up not coming at all too.

This is certainly a developing story that we will continue to update as we get more information.