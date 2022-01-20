FC Dallas acquires keeper Maarten Paes on loan from FC Utrecht

FC Dallas has signed goalkeeper Maarten Paes on a short-term loan until July 2022 from Eredivisie’s FC Utrecht. FC Dallas has an option to exercise a permanent transfer on Paes contract following the duration of the loan in July 2022.

Paes will occupy an international roster slot and will be added to the roster pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC).

The 23-year old joins FC Dallas after four seasons with FC Utrecht. He’s appeared in 48 matches for the first team and 18 matches for the U-21 side. Paes made his Eredivisie debut in the 2-0 shutout win against PEC Zwolle on August 19, 2018. His soccer career started at VV Union before rising through the ranks of NEC Nijmegen.’s academy between 2012-16 and served as the backup goalkeeper for NEC’s first team on April 28, 2018.

Paes has been called up to the Netherlands youth national teams. He was a member of the Netherlands U-19 National teams that participated in the 2016 UEFA European Under-19 Championship and 2017 UEFA European Under-19 Championship but did not make any appearances. He last appeared in a UEFA European U-21 Championship Qualifier against Belarus U-21 on Nov. 15, 2020.

Our quick take:

First off, the short-term loan is fascinating, to say the least. This move shows that they really want someone to come in and compete with veteran Jimmy Maurer on day one for the starting role. If Paes can come in and win the job early on from Maurer and prove himself, then the move to retain him in the summer makes some sense. If he isn’t able to win the starting role, the loan ends and there is no real harm.

The only thing I’m not a huge fan of here is spending an international roster slot on a goalkeeper again. We saw that the last couple of seasons and it hasn’t really worked out well for the club.

What do you all make of this move for FC Dallas? Happy it is a short-term loan?