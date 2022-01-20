You do have to love the preseason and all the wonkiness with trades and transfers in this league. Yesterday, FC Dallas fans got just that with a bombshell of a rumor that we’re all still wrapping our heads around here.

// FC Dallas //

FC Dallas discusses how they’ll improve their roster - Big D Soccer

During the preseason media call, the club appears set on spending the Ricardo Pepi money as soon as they can.

Sources: DC United receive potential-record setting trade offers for Paul Arriola | MLSSoccer.com

It is absolutely wild that FCD is a part of the latest round of clubs going after Arriola but considering how Nico Estevez is familiar with him through the national team and given the amount of extra allocation the team has, this deal makes some sense.

// MLS //

Source: LAFC in advanced talks to acquire Maxime Crepeau from Vancouver Whitecaps | MLSSoccer.com

I know this is a lot of money to spend on a goalkeeper in this league but I do like this idea for LAFC.

The Homegrown Player rule continues to work for MLS | US Soccer Players

For teams like FCD, Philly and Salt Lake, the rule continues to be a good thing.

Colorado Rapids sign Bryan Acosta, announce key extensions of Keegan Rosenberry, Mark-Anthony Kaye, Danny Wilson and Jack Price - Burgundy Wave

Colorado was super busy on Wednesday as they added the former FCD DP Bryan Acosta while several others got new contracts.

LA Galaxy look to take the next step in 2022 - LAG Confidential

LA was a disappointment in year one for Gregg Vanney but given some of the roster moves this winter, he is starting to get the group he wants there.

New year, same expectations for LAFC in 2022 - Angels on Parade

LAFC folks are saying to not call this squad a rebuild in 2022 but it sure does feel like it is becoming that.

Ezra Hendrickson on the Chicago Fire’s incoming signings, opening training sessions, and more - Hot Time In Old Town

Chicago's new boss had a few things to say about where their roster stands, how they'll deal with COVID and more.

It’s not been a slow, but calculated offseason for the Columbus Crew front office - Massive Report

Columbus had some depth issues in 2021 but the Crew front office feel like they have been smart about their few moves this winter.

Toronto FC trade Mark Delgado to the Los Angeles Galaxy - Waking The Red

After signing a long-term contract in 2020, Delgado will reunite with Greg Vanney in LA.

Noel Buck inspired by Diego Fagundez - The Bent Musket

New England hasn't had a ton of HGPs over the years but the ones they've had work out like Fagundez are a good model for guys like Buck.

Atlanta United Transfer Updates: Robinson off limits, Barco in limbo, Bello coveted - Dirty South Soccer

It is interesting to hear that they've had no offers come in on Robinson and that he's off-limits.