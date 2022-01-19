The preseason is off to a good start for FC Dallas. So far, everything appears to be going well for Nico Estevez and his staff as they get things going on the new year.

// FC Dallas //

Report: FC Dallas linked to Columbian winger Kevin Agudelo - Big D Soccer

FC Dallas is linked to another winger here as the preseason gets underway.

FC Dallas confirms Jesus Ferreira DP designation, contract extension | The Striker Texas

The club confirmed Tuesday the homegrown player has become a Young DP.

FC Dallas blending Estévez's new elements with club carryovers as 2022 preseason opens | The Striker Texas

Preseason got started but the interesting things to note were the players missing for health reasons or in Justin Che's case, a transfer reason.

Jesús Ferreira Becomes First Homegrown Designated Player in FC Dallas History | FC Dallas

I guess you have to give to FCD here for coming up with a new type of DP yesterday. The Homegrown Designated Player. I like that.

FC Dallas using Ricardo Pepi proceeds "immediately" to bolster roster | MLSSoccer.com

We've heard this kind of thing before out of the club but it does feel a little different this time considering the players linked with the team.

// MLS //

Arriola to Velasco: Analyzing MLS' biggest transfer news from the weekend | MLSSoccer.com

A lot happened in the world of MLS transfer news, reports, and rumors over the last few days. This one breaks down some of the latest FCD news.

LA Galaxy add free-agent goalkeeper Richard Sanchez | MLSSoccer.com

Sanchez worked his way back into MLS but not with FCD as some had hoped.

Houston Dynamo FC announce "most expensive signing in club history" in forward Sebastian Ferreira | The Striker Texas

I do love seeing 'most expensive signing in club history by any MLS team but I really wish teams would be bold enough to say exactly how expensive that signing truly is.

The 4-3-3 in MLS | US Soccer Players

Teams using the 4-3-3 in MLS had issues last season, but the arrival of Lorenzo Insigne at Toronto may lead to a revival of the formation.

Philadelphia Union defender Jack Elliott signed to multi-year contract extension - Brotherly Game

The Union locks up one of their better defenders for a couple more seasons.