The start of preseason is finally happening in Frisco as players reported to FC Dallas on Monday ahead of the official start this morning (they’ll also be a press conference this afternoon to discuss the start of preseason that we’ll provide updates from). It is all exciting, to say the least as it won’t be long before the start of the regular season is here.

// FC Dallas //

What will Nanu bring to the FC Dallas defense? - Big D Soccer

The Guinea-Bissau international brings a different look to the Dallas defense.

// MLS //

Top 11 most expensive trades (guaranteed money) in MLS history | MLSSoccer.com

There are a pair of former FCD players on this list, which certainly adds to the 'what if' kind of thoughts that had they been traded out of here for those sums of money.

"We were never a team": Inter Miami hit reset button after 2021 season | MLSSoccer.com

It is kind of crazy how things have been in Miami ever since they joined the league. One poor decision after another led them down this road.

Former NYCFC winger Jesus Medina signs with CSKA Moscow - Hudson River Blue

Medina never truly lived up to the DP hype that surrounded him when he arrived in MLS but he is leaving the Big Apple as a MLS Cup champion.

Albert Rusnák seems to be a near perfect fit for Sounders - Sounder At Heart

Seattle seems to be pretty excited by their new DP and what he is bringing to the club as preseason kicks off.

Toronto FC extend Jordan Perruzza through 2024 - Waking The Red

TFC is giving one of their Homegrown players a new contract.

Przybylko tells Polish media outlet the Chicago Fire have submitted transfer offer - Brotherly Game

It is always interesting hearing foreign guys when they are talking to their local press. It sounds like Przybylko wants to take a deal that will send him to Chicago.

Ronald Hernandez joins Atlanta United on permanent transfer - Dirty South Soccer

Atlanta United’s Venezuelan fullback will be back on a full transfer in 2022.

Orlando City Must Find a High Level Replacement for Daryl Dike - The Mane Land

Despite the recent re-signing of Alexandre Pato, Orlando City is still in need of an efficient goal scorer after Daryl Dike’s departure.