Big D After Dark Returns Tonight

Happy New Year, FCD fans!

With a new year comes a new Major League Soccer season, and it’s time to get ready.

FC Dallas has seen a huge change. Nico Estevez landed the head coach job, leaving behind his assistant role with the USMNT. Ricardo Pepi was sold for nearly $20 million to FC Augsburg. Other mainstays in recent years, from Bressan to Bryan Acosta, are gone. Fresh signings are on the way, including FC Porto right back Nanu.

There is so much news to break down, and it starts with the Big D After Dark livestream show crew on Monday evenings at 10 PM EST/9 PM CST.

As we always do, we want the show to grow and the conversation to include you. You’ll see a few new tech upgrades this year, and we will also aim to welcome a few guests over the course of the season. Stay tuned.

The most important thing that makes our podcast unique is that your questions and comments shape the direction of our conversation. From Twitter, Twitch, Facebook, and Youtube, you can heckle us, disagree with us, encourage us, or blow up the discussion. What do you think about FC Dallas’ offseason moves? What has you excited? Where do you want the club to go?

I serve as the host, but you can expect to meet Jose Carmona, keeping us abreast of the latest transfer rumors, Tommy LeBeouf, passionate and sometimes cynical Dallas fan for life, and Ismael Belkoura, calm and insightful with his precise commentary.

Tonight, we will talk about Ricardo Pepi’s departure, what it means for the club and the arrival of Head Coach Nico Estevez. We’ll discern the future for Jesus Ferreira and how he fits in Nico’s vision, as well as sample a variety of the recent deals the team is rumored to be making or already has made, including SuperDraft movement. We may even talk about Dom Dwyer’s brief tenure with the squad. What else are we missing?

Gather with us tonight, and let’s get ready for another season with our beloved squad from Frisco.