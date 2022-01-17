The start of the preseason is finally here! FC Dallas players are reporting to Frisco here as they get set to begin a new era under Nico Estevez. Along with the start of the preseason are several transfer rumors that are picking up steam. Buckle up folks, things are about to really take off here.

// FC Dallas //

Report: FC Dallas to landing Argentine winger Alan Velasco - Big D Soccer

If this one comes true, it appears that FCD may have found another U-22 type player.

Report: Justin Che nears deal with German side Hoffenheim - Big D Soccer

It isn’t the German side we expected him to go to but it does have a Dallas connection that makes sense.

Isaiah Parker hoping to bring 'relentless' spirit learned on soccer field, wrestling mat to FC Dallas | The Striker Texas

FCD will look at the club's first draft pick to become a starting-caliber winger and left back, and the SLU product is ready for the challenge.

// MLS //

Reports: Brian Rodriguez, Ezequiel Barco linked to Brazilian Serie A loans | MLSSoccer.com

Those would be two very interesting loans for Atlanta and LAFC to make, but probably necessary ones.

Albert Rusnak could make 2022 Sounders among "best teams we've had here" | MLSSoccer.com

Seattle was already a pretty deep team going into 2022 but with the addition of Rusnak, their midfield could be absolutely dreadful to play against.

Rumors about a Paul Arriola transfer to Club América continue to swirl - Black And Red United

There’s a lot of smoke around the D.C. United winger and his potential move back down south.

Here’s what the Kellyn Acosta and Cole Basset moves mean for the Colorado Rapids - Burgundy Wave

European loans, controversial tweets, and a bounty of assets. The Rapids are set to lose two standout midfielders, but they say it isn't time to panic.

RSL signs 14-year-old homegrown Axel Kei, youngest MLS signing - RSL Soapbox

Move over Freddy Adu, there is a new titleholder to the youngest player to sign with MLS now.

How Charlotte FC made a profit selling Riley McGree to Middlesbrough without even playing a game – The Athletic

Business is already good for the MLS expansion side, which sold a player before he even set foot in North Carolina.

Toronto to swap Yeferson Soteldo for Carlos Salcedo, details behind Kellyn Acosta deal and more: MLS Notebook – The Athletic

The details about Kellyn Acosta's move to LAFC are wild and kind of frustrating to see for him. It is a shame it wasn't able to find a European club this winter.

MLS Next Pro to have no salary cap, other key differences from MLS structure, sources say – The Athletic

The new third-division league will have a number of major differences in how it operates compared to the first-division league. It is good to see the league try and experiment with some things here.

What the transfer market may mean for the USL Championship | US Soccer Players

Major League Soccer has adopted the transfer strategies of a selling league and the USL Championship may be in a position to do the same.