FC Dallas 2022 Transfer Tracker

While the preseason is close to starting, the transfer rumors surrounding FC Dallas are coming in left and right with players who could be coming into Frisco as well as those who could be on their way out.

FC Dallas is currently looking to make the most of their recent sale of Ricardo Pepi, by making a splash on the international market. There are a couple rumors out there that suggest the team will also be loaning out Homegrown defender Justin Che. The team also appears to be closing in on a goalkeeper that will back up Jimmy Maurer this season.

Could FC Dallas also land a big-time Designated Player in the winter window? Or will they have to wait until the summer to do that?

As we get more rumors and transfer discussions this year, we’ll add them to this growing list that you see below.

Here is our offseason transfer tracker that discusses any incoming and outgoing movement this year for the club.