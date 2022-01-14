The offseason is about to be over folks, the preseason is nearly here! FC Dallas will begin camp early next week in Frisco as they begin a new era under Nico Estevez. There may still be a lot of moves that need to happen before the start of the regular season but at least some soccer is about to be back in front of us.

// FC Dallas //

Examining FC Dallas’ 2022 MLS Draft Strategy - Big D Soccer

FC Dallas had some interesting draft picks this week that scaled from being one of the top prospects to getting a guy possibly way too early. Time will tell folks whether or not it means anything.

FC Dallas' offseason needs depend on familiar faces in new places | The Striker Texas

Jesus Ferreira and Paxton Pomykal will be on the field for FCD in 2022, but perhaps not where they were in 2021 - something that dictates the team's offseason strategy.

// MLS //

What each Western Conference team should be worried about in 2022 | MLSSoccer.com

I do like the question for FCD here, it was one that was on my list that I figured I would touch on after the preseason games were done.

One reason every MLS team should feel optimistic as 2022 preseason begins | MLSSoccer.com

I don't know if feeling optimistic about things because of the Pepi sale is the right call, but sure, let's roll with that.

Toronto’s Lorenzo Insigne deal is massive, but highlights MLS restrictions and inefficiencies – The Athletic

Toronto will pay Insigne an MLS record salary, but would it be better if they could use that money across their whole roster?

Daryl Dike: The boy from Oklahoma who will bring brains and brawn to West Brom – The Athletic

From earning a college scholarship purely on match film to becoming a £7 million player - this is what made West Brom's marquee signing.

Albert Rusnák officially signs with Sounders - Sounder At Heart

This is the first time that a DP has gone somewhere else in MLS through free agency, and it appears to be a good spot for him and the Sounders.

Timbers re-sign Aljaz Ivacic; sign veteran David Bingham - Stumptown Footy

The two players are expected to compete for the starting goalkeeper job in 2022.

Columbus Crew sign Georgetown midfielder Sean Zewadzki to Homegrown contract - Massive Report

Zewadzki showed well during his time in Georgetown, as they won the national title a couple of years ago with him.

D.C. United sign midfielder Ted Ku-DiPietro to homegrown contract - Black And Red United

DCU sign another Homegrown product that has previously played with their USL-C team.