We are beginning to round that final corner on the offseason here as players begin to report to Frisco this weekend ahead of the start of the preseason camp. Unlike the last couple of years, the offseason seemed to go very quickly despite the extra days in it this time around for not making the playoffs.

// FC Dallas //

Four questions facing FC Dallas as preseason camp opens up - Big D Soccer

Preseason camp is set to begin but there are still a lot of questions that need to be answered.

// MLS //

MLS SuperDraft 2022 grades: Rating every team's picks | MLSSoccer.com

A solid B for FC Dallas in this draft seems about right considering they had three first round picks. You gotta think most of those drafted will end up with North Texas though, which isn't a bad thing.

One big question facing each Eastern Conference team as 2022 MLS preseason begins | MLSSoccer.com

As the preseason camps begin to start in the coming days, there are a lot of questions that need answers out there for each of the clubs across MLS.

Atlanta United juggle roster with no updates on Ezequiel Barco, Thiago Almada | MLSSoccer.com

Atlanta is one of those teams that has some big roster issues to sort out ahead of the new season.

LAFC sign veteran midfielder Ilie Sanchez - Angels on Parade

This is a nice pickup for LAFC as they figure out their roster build for 2022.

Reports: Austin FC set to announce signing of midfielder Jhojan Valencia | The Striker Texas

While he could be announced as early as this morning down in Austin, this kind of player is one that seemed like an FCD-type signing years ago.

Why Alex Ring is a DP, and what it means for Austin FC’s roster build | The Striker Texas

Austin FC is losing one of its DPs and replacing him with someone who was already there. There's a method to the madness, but is it the right choice?

What is going on with Raúl Ruidíaz? - Sounder At Heart

Ruidíaz still hasn’t signed an extension as the Sounders prepare to open training camp.

Report: Timbers planning Diego Valeri testimonial match between Portland & Lanus - Stumptown Footy

This is good to see Portland do here for Valeri as he leaves for his childhood club.

Report: Kai Wagner attracting interest from clubs in England, Germany, Spain and Turkey - Brotherly Game

Seeing some actual clubs be named here is telling me the interest in Wagner is heating up.