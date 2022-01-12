The SuperDraft is done and dusted here as we move closer to the start of training camp for the 2022 season. FC Dallas made plenty of moves in yesterday’s draft, with only one player truly guaranteed to be on the roster due to a Generation adidas contract.

FC Dallas selects Isaiah Parker with 3rd pick in 2022 MLS Draft - Big D Soccer

The winger was considered by some as one of the top prospects in the entire draft.

FC Dallas selects Lucas Bartlett 6th overall in the 2022 MLS Draft - Big D Soccer

The former SKC Academy player will get the chance to make an impact in Frisco now though there are a lot of comments on this pick and why FCD took him this early.

FC Dallas adds six players in the 2022 MLS Draft - Big D Soccer

Here are the other four picks from Tuesday's draft for FCD, including one that they swapped with NYCFC to get late in the first round.

SuperDraft Pick Isaiah Parker: "I think FC Dallas is a great fit for me” | FC Dallas

The more I looked into Parker yesterday, the more I got excited by this player. Certainly, one that should do well here.

Explained: Why FC Dallas traded for, then bought out Dom Dwyer | The Striker Texas

It may have seemed wild and very odd for FCD to participate in this deal the other day, but it meant moving up and getting the one guy they really wanted in this draft (Isaiah Parker).

Charlotte FC select Maryland midfielder Ben Bender No. 1 in 2022 MLS SuperDraft | MLSSoccer.com

Charlotte got their guy in Bender with the first pick, and he looks like a good one too.

Columbus Crew tease "4 or 5" new signings this winter | MLSSoccer.com

The Columbus Crew do not believe they are in need of a roster overhaul but four or five signings at once could sound like it to some folks.

Sporting KC’s Pulido “Likely” Out for Season, News on a Replacement - The Blue Testament

That is going to be tough for SKC to overcome here as they begin 2022 on a rather dark note.

Building a competitive roster in MLS is not getting any easier | US Soccer Players

As we saw last season, it's still possible for small payroll teams to succeed in Major League Soccer even in an era with more ways to build rosters.

Garth Lagerwey confirms talks with Albert Rusnák - Sounder At Heart

Dylan Teves formally added and Stefan Cleveland has been re-signed while negotiations are "progressing well" with Alex Roldan and Will Bruin.

NYCFC to host Concacaf Champions League game at...The Banc? - Angels on Parade

Yep, this is weird. Very, very weird.

Report: Brasileirão side Internacional make loan offer for Ezequiel Barco with option to buy - Dirty South Soccer

The latest in the Barco transfer saga has him heading to Brazil.

Austin FC picks center back Kipp Keller in 2022 MLS SuperDraft | The Striker Texas

Many had the St. Louis center back pegged as a potential No. 1 overall pick, but he fell to Austin FC at No. 5.