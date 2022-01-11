FC Dallas adds four more though 2022 MLS SuperDraft

Following the first two picks earlier in the day for FC Dallas in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft, the club added four more players including the final pick of the first round via a trade with New York City FC.

FC Dallas added Katlego “Tsiki” Ntsabeleng (28th overall, Oregon State University) in the first round, Alec Smir (62nd overall, University of North Carolina), Chase Niece (66th overall, Saint Louis University) and Holland Rula (87th overall, Wake Forest University) in the third round of the 2022 MLS SuperDraft.

Here are the details on the four players added thanks to the club’s press release:

Ntsabeleng, 23, played in 31 matches for Oregon State University. He scored six goals and recorded 12 assists. He was named to the All-Pac-12 First Team and All-Far West Region First Team during the 2021 season. He is a two-time All-Sun Belt Conference honoree during his time with Coastal Carolina and was named 2018 Sun Belt Newcomer of the Year. Ntsabeleng helped Coastal Carolina win the Sun Belt Conference in 2019. He played for the Stars of Africa Football Academy and UJ Club.

Smir, 22, appeared in 66 matches in goal for the University of North Carolina. He recorded a 0.83 goals against average, made 131 saves and had a 70.1 saves percentage. He posted a 21-8-6 record and 13 shutouts in four seasons with North Carolina. Smir earned Second-Team All-ACC honors and led the ACC with 10 shutouts and a 0.57 GAA. He was the NC Fusion Academy goalkeeper for the U-14, U-16 and U-18 teams from 2013-16. He was called up to a U.S. Men’s National Team U-18 training camp in January 2017 and previously attended USYNT camps in 2015 and 2016.

Niece, 23, played in 63 matches for Saint Louis University’s backline. He scored six goals and added two assists in 2,130 minutes played for the Billikens. He helped anchored a backline to a 16-1-4 record, an undefeated regular season, an Atlantic 10 regular season and tournament titles, and an NCAA quarterfinal appearance. He played for the St. Louis Scott Gallagher Academy in the U.S. Soccer Development Academy and appeared in over 80 matches during his four-year academy career.

Rula, 23, appeared in 75 matches for the Wake Forest Deacons backline. He went to Lone Star High School in Frisco, Texas and was part of the FC Dallas Academy. He appeared in 18 matches, including 11 starts, during the 2017-18 season and played alongside current FC Dallas midfielder Brandon Servania. Rula also spent two seasons at IMG Academy.