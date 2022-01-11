FC Dallas kept their sixth overall pick on Tuesday in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft and with that pick, they have selected center back Lucas Bartlett from St. John’s University.

Bartlett is a former Sporting Kansas City academy player who has good size (6’3) but is a bit on the older side of things in this draft at the age of 25. He brings a ton of college experience

Here is what folks had to say about Bartlett going into the draft (note: these comments are from Mock drafts, so there is some club-specific comments in here).

MLSSoccer.com

Bartlett’s on the older side of things (born in 1997). So while there may not be much development left for the center back, he has the size and skills to be a rotation-caliber center back.

Top Drawer Soccer

The Red Bulls should have solid knowledge of the St. John’s center back, as he played there in the fall of 2021 after transferring from Drake. Bartlett’s age profile could impact him on draft day, as he turns 25 in 2022. He could be signed to anchor Red Bulls II, at the very minimum.

BDS Take:

This is certainly an intriguing pick. Grabbing a guy that was mostly projected to go late in the first round. His academy experience with SKC is good and based on what some had said about him going into this draft, his size and pace is going to be useful for Nico Estevez. He’ll be slotted into the defense depth behind the likes of Matt Hedges, Jose Martinez and Nkosi Tafari.

Still, with other Generation adidas players on the board at this spot, you do wonder why the club takes a chance on a guy like this instead of someone who is a little more cap-friendly. Bartlett will have to compete for a roster spot once preseason rolls too.

What do you make of this pick?