FC Dallas selects Generation adidas winger Isaiah Parker with 3rd pick in 2022 MLS SuperDraft

FC Dallas traded up to the third overall pick on Monday afternoon in a deal with Toronto FC and with that pick, they have selected Generation adidas winger from St. Louis University, Isaiah Parker.

Parker is a winger that could potentially be converted down the road into a fullback. He’s a left-footed player as well, something that is always tough to find.

Here is what folks had to say about Parker leading up to the draft (note: some are from Mock Drafts that discuss other clubs).

MLSSoccer.com:

A left-sided winger, Parker was explosive and difficult to deal with in his lone season at Saint Louis. He could have positional flexibility, as the Dynamo could look to play him up front or convert him to a left back, which would really harness his speed.

Top Drawer Soccer:

The electric left-sided player is a dynamic talent that can drive a team forward. Could he move to left back? That doesn’t seem like a stretch, and he has the tools to really excel.

BDS Take:

I’m a fan of getting the best available player and a Generation adidas player when you can. Parker certainly qualifies as both of those items. Parker was also considered to go very high in this draft, so FC Dallas did well to take a player in a position of need and get potentially get the best player available.

Given how those who followed the college game closer think that he’s going to be a better option down the road at left back, then this pick makes a ton of sense in terms of gaining depth in the defense.