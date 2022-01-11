Remember when the MLS SuperDraft was a bigger deal? Yeah, I do too. But given how FC Dallas has two picks in the top six this year, it is kind of a big deal for us here today. We’ll have coverage of who they pick, how they pick, and anything else that comes up.

// FC Dallas //

FC Dallas Acquires Third Overall Pick in 2022 MLS SuperDraft from Toronto FC - Big D Soccer

FC Dallas now has two of the first six picks in today's draft, both likely to be GA picks.

What does FC Dallas need from the 2022 MLS SuperDraft? - Big D Soccer

I wrote this before FCD made the trade with Toronto, so in a way, they did do my #2 item on the strategy list already.

FC Dallas acquires defender Nanu on loan from FC Porto - Big D Soccer

The first signing of the 2022 year and it is a defender, who comes with some decent experience.

What New Signing Nanu Brings to FC Dallas | FC Dallas

This appears to be a guy that Zanotta has had on his list for a while to sign.

// MLS //

2022 MLS SuperDraft positional big board | MLSSoccer.com

If you are looking for some details on some guys ahead of today's draft, this is a nice place to start.

Charlotte FC land defender Christian Makoun in trade with Inter Miami CF | MLSSoccer.com

Miami moves up in the allocation order, which means they have a player in mind that is making their return to MLS.

Rumor: Adam Buksa Italy bound? - The Bent Musket

I know New England fans will want to keep Buksa but I say sell high while you can.

Getting the SuperDraft right always counts in MLS | US Soccer Players

Charlotte FC holds the top pick in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft set for today with the same expansion team pressure to make it count.

RSL signs 15-year-old academy standout Jude Wellings - RSL Soapbox

RSL went very young with their latest signing, a kid that showed well at the most recent MLS NEXT Cup.

The Union has found value in not using the SuperDraft over the past three years - Brotherly Game

Out of eight picks the Union have traded away over the last three years, only one has recorded any minutes in MLS.

Tomás Pochettino loaned to River Plate: What it means for Austin FC | The Striker Texas

Almost exactly a year after he joined Austin FC as a DP, Pochettino is headed back to Argentina.