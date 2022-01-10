FC Dallas Acquires Third Overall Pick in 2022 MLS SuperDraft from Toronto FC

The wheeling and dealing for FC Dallas isn’t done today. Not by a long shot too.

Ahead of Tuesday’s SuperDraft, FC Dallas has picked up another top first round pick. FC Dallas announced today that it has acquired Toronto FC’s natural first-round pick (third overall) in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft and rights to forward Dom Dwyer in exchange for $50,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM).

Additionally, FC Dallas has waived and exercised its one offseason Buyout of a Guaranteed Contract on forward Dom Dwyer and the forward will no longer occupy a spot on the team’s roster.

For those keeping count at home, FC Dallas now has the 3rd and 6th overall picks in tomorrow’s draft. Not a bad bit of business that is going to cost only $50k in allocation and the one offseason buyout of a guaranteed contract. I know some folks would have wished that buyout had gone to Franco Jara but his current contract runs through 2022. That and new head coach Nico Estevez appears to be eager to find ways to make him more useful in his system this season.

What do you make of this move to pick up another top draft pick?